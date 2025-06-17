Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

DURANGO, Colo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, “RMC”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, is reporting financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2025.

“Fiscal 2025 marked the beginning of a transformative era for Rocky Mountain Chocolate,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of the Company. “We initiated a comprehensive restructuring effort to revitalize the business—rebuilding our culture, restoring operational discipline, and modernizing core systems. We brought consumer packaging back in-house, implemented a new point-of-sale system for real-time, store-level sales visibility, overhauled our e-commerce platform, and realigned pricing across our portfolio with the goal of improving unit-level economics and supporting stronger franchisee performance.”

“These efforts have already begun to yield results. We’ve seen meaningful operational improvements, better alignment across our franchise network, and improved data-driven decision-making. Importantly, our brand refresh is well underway, with a new logo, modern store design, and upgraded digital experience set to launch in the coming months. As of March 1, 2025, our operational changes are in effect, and we believe we have stabilized a company that has had operational challenges for more than a decade.”

Geygan added, “Looking ahead, we are focused on disciplined growth, with a focus on profitability for the remainder of fiscal 2026. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s resilience and grateful to our shareholders for their continued support. We are a very different company today, with a foundation firmly in place to rebuild and thrive.”

Recent Operational Highlights

Resolved Key Operational Challenges: Retired the Company’s co-packing operations in Salt Lake City in February 2025. Adjusted or exited unprofitable Specialty Market relationships in fiscal 2025. Implemented a rational franchise product pricing model, effective March 1, 2025, to address systemic margin pressures.

Strengthened Franchise Network: Actively executing store transfers to retain valuable locations while installing more capable operators in effort to revitalize unit-level performance and strengthen the overall franchise network.

Progress on Store Refresh Strategy: Opened a new store in Charleston, South Carolina on June 3, 2025 under refreshed branding and design. Planned construction on a flagship location in downtown Chicago, with an opening expected ahead of the holiday season.

Advancing Brand Modernization: Completed development of a refreshed store design and branding platform. Systemwide signage upgrades in process, with our first launch in Durango, Colorado on June 17, 2025.

Digital and Product Enhancements: Upcoming launch of a redesigned website expected in July 2025. Updated packaging aligned with a new brand identity anticipated to begin shipping in early August 2025.





Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue was $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. During the quarter, the Company experienced transitional impacts from its ERP and pricing system rollout, alongside early returns from new digital infrastructure and store-level data capabilities.

Total product and retail gross profit was $(0.8) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily due to higher raw material costs.

Total costs and expenses increased to $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily attributed to investments in marketing and administrative infrastructure related to the brand refresh and prototype store rollout.

Net loss from continuing operations was $2.9 million or $(0.37) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.6 million or $(0.25) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results vs. Fiscal Year 2024

Total revenue was $29.6 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $28.0 million in fiscal 2024.

Total product and retail gross profit was $0.1 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $1.4 million in fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a sharp increase in the cost of cocoa and other inflationary pressures, as well as higher overhead costs and reduced production volume.

Total costs and expenses increased to $35.5 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $32.9 million in fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily driven by inflationary cost pressures, including higher raw material costs, and general operating cost increases.

Net loss from continuing operations was $6.1 million or $(0.86) per share in fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.9 million or $(0.77) per share in fiscal 2024.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) AS OF FEBRUARY 28 or 29, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 720 $ 2,082 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $307 and $332, respectively 3,405 2,184 Notes receivable, current portion, less current portion of the allowance for credit losses of $28 and $30, respectively 11 489 Refundable income taxes 64 46 Inventories 4,630 4,358 Other 393 443 Total current assets 9,223 9,602 Property and Equipment, Net 9,409 7,758 Other Assets Notes receivable, less current portion and allowance for credit losses of $0 69 695 Goodwill 576 576 Intangible assets, net 210 238 Lease right of use asset 1,241 1,694 Other 447 14 Total other assets 2,543 3,217 Total Assets $ 21,175 $ 20,577 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,816 $ 3,411 Line of credit - 1,250 Accrued salaries and wages 697 1,833 Gift card liabilities 649 624 Other accrued expenses 80 300 Contract liabilities 139 151 Lease liability 488 503 Total current liabilities 6,869 8,072 Note payable 5,957 - Lease Liability, Less Current Portion 770 1,191 Contract Liabilities, Less Current Portion 604 678 Total Liabilities 14,200 9,941 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value per share; 250,000

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 46,000,000 shares authorized, 7,722,124 shares and 6,310,543 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 12,355 9,896 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings (5,388 ) 734 Total stockholders' equity 6,975 10,636 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 21,175 $ 20,577



