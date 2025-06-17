La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Sales Growth Across All Segments for the Year and Strong Operating Cash Flow Performance

 | Source: La-Z-Boy Incorporated La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Consolidated delivered sales of $571 million
    • Up 3% versus prior year
  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 8%
    • Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network grew by a total of six stores; 203 company-owned store base now represents 55% of total network
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%
  • GAAP operating margin of 5.2%; adjusted(1) operating margin of 9.4%, flat versus the year ago period
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items
  • Delivered sales exceeded high end of guidance range and adjusted(1) operating margin at high end of guidance range
  • Generated $62 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, up 17% versus prior year

Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

  • Consolidated delivered sales of $2.1 billion
    • Up 3% versus prior year
  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 5%
    • Added 11 newly opened stores, one of the largest yearly expansions in company history, and acquired seven independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%
  • Joybird delivered sales increased 5%
  • GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; adjusted(1) operating margin of 7.6%, down 20 basis points versus a year ago
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $2.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items
  • Generated $187 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 18% versus prior year
  • Returned $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
    • Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase

MONROE, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported strong fourth quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $571 million, growing 3% against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin was 5.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36 on a GAAP basis and $0.92 on an adjusted(1) basis, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items. The company returned $113 million to shareholders for the year, up over 30% versus the prior year.

Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®) grew 3% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 5% versus a year ago. Continued challenges in the housing market with stubbornly high mortgage rates and increased volatility in the global economy negatively influenced consumer sentiment and had an adverse impact on industry trends. Industry data for the quarter was mixed with public company peers noting same-store sales of relatively flat to declines in the mid-teen range, while the broader industry data as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated an increase in the mid-single digits.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the ongoing strengthening of our brand and operations under our Century Vision strategy. We executed well throughout the year with sales growth across all of our segments and four consecutive quarters of top line growth, even as the industry contends with depressed housing fundamentals and growing macro uncertainty. We are controlling what we can control with distinct strategies and initiatives across each of our businesses. In Retail, we continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business, own the entire end-to-end consumer experience, and develop more value-added consumer insights. Through opening net new stores and also acquiring existing independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®, we reached a new milestone in the quarter, growing our company-owned store footprint to over 200 stores, nearly doubling our store count over the last 10 years, and now owning 55% of the total network. In Wholesale, we continue to expand our brand reach with compatible strategic partners to serve more consumers. Additionally, we are successfully driving scale and efficiencies in our supply chain. This is highlighted by our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business achieving sales growth and margin expansion for four consecutive quarters during fiscal 2025, and continuing to strengthen as we initiate our multi-year distribution and delivery redesign.”

Whittington added, “Even as we expect global economic uncertainty to continue challenging consumers in the near term, we are confident in the strength of our business model to outperform our peers and deliver strong financial performance. La-Z-Boy is an iconic brand in a highly fragmented market. We have successfully navigated challenging times throughout our 98-year history by delivering comfort and quality to our consumers. A strong balance sheet combined with an agile supply chain provides us a position of strength in the industry. We will continue to execute our playbook to mitigate an ever changing environment and drive long-term profitable growth and returns for all stakeholders.”

First Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We delivered growth and strong financial results in what was another challenging year for the industry. We continue to control what we can control and are executing against our Century Vision strategy, which will enable growth through our centennial and beyond. I am pleased with our progress, and our ability to deliver results at or above the high end of our sales and margin expectations for the fourth quarter, even in light of considerable volatility during the quarter. Given higher levels of uncertainty in the broader economic climate, we expect the industry outlook to continue to be volatile and we are planning prudently to navigate the year ahead. We expect to continue to outperform the industry, driven by growth in our company-owned Retail segment and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. Assuming no significant changes in external factors, we expect fiscal first quarter sales to be in the range of $490-$510 million, reflecting modest growth in a challenged consumer environment. We expect adjusted operating margin(2) to be in the range of 5.5-7.0%, including the impact of transitory pressure from our UK and Joybird businesses, as well as investment in our distribution network and home delivery redesign project. Also, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

 Quarter Ended   Year Ended  
 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 Change 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 Change
Sales $570,871  $553,535  3%  $2,109,207  $2,047,027  3% 
             
GAAP operating income  29,527   50,097  (41)%   135,837   150,796  (10)% 
Adjusted operating income  53,611   52,114  3%   160,826   159,398  1% 
             
GAAP operating margin  5.2%   9.1%  (390) bps   6.4%   7.4%  (100) bps 
Adjusted operating margin  9.4%   9.4%  0 bps   7.6%   7.8%  (20) bps 
             
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  14,931   39,308  (62)%   99,556   122,626  (19)% 
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  38,392   40,811  (6)%   123,745   129,131  (4)% 
             
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,942   42,974     42,345   43,280   
             
GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.36  $0.91  (60)%  $2.35  $2.83  (17)% 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.92  $0.95  (3)%  $2.92  $2.98  (2)% 
 

Liquidity Measures:

  Year Ended   Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Free Cash Flow     Cash Returns to Shareholders    
Operating cash flow $187,271  $158,127  Share repurchases $77,930 $52,773
Capital expenditures  (74,280)  (53,551) Dividends  34,955  32,665
Free cash flow $112,991  $104,576  Cash returns to shareholders $112,885 $85,438


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Cash and cash equivalents $328,449 $341,098
 

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter:

  • Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $571 million versus last year, primarily driven by acquisitions and new stores in the Retail segment, and continued momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 9.1%
    • Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was flat at 9.4% versus the year ago period, as lower input costs (reduced commodity prices and improved sourcing) and leverage on marketing investments were offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business as well as acceleration of tariff expenses in the quarter
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 versus $0.91, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS totaled $0.92 versus $0.95 last year in the comparable period. GAAP and adjusted(1) diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 both include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items

Retail Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores) increased 3% compared to the year ago period driven primarily by new and acquired stores
      • Written same-store sales decreased 5%, as continued weakness in industry traffic was partially offset by higher average ticket and design sales
    • Delivered sales increased 8% to $247 million versus last year, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores and positive delivered same-store sales growth
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, versus 14.1% and $32 million in the prior period, respectively
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin and adjusted(1) operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, down 110 basis points, and flat, respectively, due to investment in new stores

Wholesale Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Sales increased 2% to $402 million, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business partially offset by the continued impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin decreased to 2.5% versus 8.1%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 8.5%, flat versus the year ago as gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales were largely unchanged. Continued margin expansion in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business was offset by the margin impact of a significant customer transition in the international wholesale business as well as incremental tariff expenses in the quarter

Corporate & Other:

  • Joybird written sales decreased 21% as recent economic and industry trends disproportionately impacted the Joybird online consumer
  • Delivered sales decreased 2% to $36 million as positive growth within existing stores was offset by declines in the online business
  • Joybird adjusted(1) operating margin was positive in the fourth quarter, relatively flat versus prior year

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2025:

  • Ended the quarter with $328 million in cash(3) and no external debt
  • Generated $187 million in cash from operating activities (up 18% from the prior year) including $62 million in the fourth quarter (up 17% from the prior year comparable period), versus $158 million in Fiscal 2024 and $53 million in last year's fourth quarter
  • Invested $74 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® (new stores and remodels)
  • Returned approximately $113 million to shareholders, including $78 million in share repurchases and $35 million in dividends, which was raised by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase

Conference Call:
La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 546047.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 52510. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538
mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

Media Contact:
Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652
cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of over 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Notes:
(1)Beginning in FY2025 Q4, the company renamed all of its Non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, Non-GAAP diluted EPS has been renamed to adjusted diluted EPS. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information.

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("UK") wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:

  • a $1.7 million pre-tax, or less than $0.03 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our UK wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2024 exclude:

  • a $7.5 million pre-tax, or $0.13 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax. or $0.02 per share, with $1.1 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures:
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, goodwill impairment charges, and purchase accounting charges. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2025 include asset impairment costs and severance costs related to our United Kingdom wholesale businesses. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2024 include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Sales $570,871  $553,535  $2,109,207  $2,047,027 
Cost of sales  319,809   313,452   1,182,789   1,165,357 
Gross profit  251,062   240,083   926,418   881,670 
Selling, general and administrative expense  200,954   189,986   770,000   730,874 
Goodwill impairment  20,581      20,581    
Operating income  29,527   50,097   135,837   150,796 
Interest expense  (134)  (126)  (545)  (455)
Interest income  3,258   4,260   14,877   15,482 
Other income (expense), net  (635)  (92)  (3,035)  (71)
Income before income taxes  32,016   54,139   147,134   165,752 
Income tax expense  16,666   13,807   46,182   41,116 
Net income  15,350   40,332   100,952   124,636 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (419)  (1,024)  (1,396)  (2,010)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $14,931  $39,308  $99,556  $122,626 
         
Basic weighted average common shares  41,208   42,499   41,601   42,878 
Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.36  $0.92  $2.39  $2.86 
        
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,942   42,974   42,345   43,280 
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.36  $0.91  $2.35  $2.83 
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Current assets    
Cash and equivalents $328,449  $341,098 
Receivables, net of allowance of $5,042 at 4/26/2025 and $5,076 at 4/27/2024  139,533   139,213 
Inventories, net  255,285   263,237 
Other current assets  82,421   93,260 
Total current assets  805,688   836,808 
Property, plant and equipment, net  339,212   298,224 
Goodwill  205,590   214,453 
Other intangible assets, net  51,161   47,251 
Deferred income taxes – long-term  7,349   10,283 
Right of use lease asset  452,848   446,466 
Other long-term assets, net  60,314   59,957 
Total assets $1,922,162  $1,913,442 
     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $95,984  $96,486 
Lease liabilities, short-term  80,592   77,027 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  244,215   263,768 
Total current liabilities  420,791   437,281 
Lease liability, long-term  410,265   404,724 
Other long-term liabilities  59,130   58,077 
Shareholders' Equity    
Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued      
Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025 and 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024  41,164   42,440 
Capital in excess of par value  385,601   368,485 
Retained earnings  597,432   598,009 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,574)  (5,870)
Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity  1,020,623   1,003,064 
Noncontrolling interests  11,353   10,296 
Total equity  1,031,976   1,013,360 
Total liabilities and equity $1,922,162  $1,913,442 
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $100,952  $124,636 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities    
(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets  1,998   1,101 
(Gain)/loss on sale of investments  (235)  (1,199)
Provision for doubtful accounts  851   511 
Depreciation and amortization  46,667   48,552 
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets  76,964   76,133 
Lease impairment/(settlement)     (1,175)
Equity-based compensation expense  17,400   14,426 
Goodwill impairment  20,581    
Change in deferred taxes  5,116   (3,268)
Change in receivables  (1,906)  (16,811)
Change in inventories  12,792   19,877 
Change in other assets  8,701   10,303 
Change in payables  (2,066)  (8,606)
Change in lease liabilities  (78,609)  (76,766)
Change in other liabilities  (21,935)  (29,587)
Net cash provided by operating activities  187,271   158,127 
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Proceeds from disposals of assets  412   4,972 
Capital expenditures  (74,280)  (53,551)
Purchases of investments  (6,990)  (18,351)
Proceeds from sales of investments  11,994   24,816 
Acquisitions  (29,525)  (39,440)
Net cash used for investing activities  (98,389)  (81,554)
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Payments on finance lease liabilities  (663)  (489)
Holdback payments for acquisitions     (5,000)
Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes  12,350   10,872 
Repurchases of common stock  (77,930)  (52,773)
Dividends paid to shareholders  (34,955)  (32,665)
Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)  (1,414)  (1,172)
Net cash used for financing activities  (102,612)  (81,227)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents  1,081   (926)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (12,649)  (5,580)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  341,098   346,678 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $328,449  $341,098 
     
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities    
Capital expenditures included in payables $7,234  $5,952 
 

 

(1)Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.
   

 

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
Sales        
Wholesale segment:        
Sales to external customers $286,883  $287,900  $1,056,914  $1,048,431 
Intersegment sales  115,141   104,561   422,905   398,847 
Wholesale segment sales  402,024   392,461   1,479,819   1,447,278 
         
Retail segment sales  246,769   227,878   898,370   855,126 
         
Corporate and Other:        
Sales to external customers  37,219   37,757   153,923   143,470 
Intersegment sales  1,799   1,587   6,552   10,299 
Corporate and Other sales  39,018   39,344   160,475   153,769 
         
Eliminations  (116,940)  (106,148)  (429,457)  (409,146)
Consolidated sales $570,871  $553,535  $2,109,207  $2,047,027 
         
Operating Income (Loss)        
Wholesale segment $10,120  $31,709  $82,213  $99,373 
Retail segment  32,414   32,170   105,417   111,682 
Corporate and Other  (13,007)  (13,782)  (51,793)  (60,259)
Consolidated operating income $29,527  $50,097  $135,837  $150,796 
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIALDATA
 
Fiscal2025
 
Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/27/2024 10/26/2024 1/25/2025 4/26/2025
Sales $495,532  $521,027  $521,777  $570,871 
Cost of sales  282,189   290,379   290,412   319,809 
Gross profit  213,343   230,648   231,365   251,062 
Selling, general and administrative expense  180,973   191,876   196,197   200,954 
Goodwill impairment           20,581 
Operating income  32,370   38,772   35,168   29,527 
Interest expense  (210)  (99)  (102)  (134)
Interest income  4,424   3,730   3,465   3,258 
Other income (expense), net  (618)  (1,879)  97   (635)
Income before income taxes  35,966   40,524   38,628   32,016 
Income tax expense  9,162   10,671   9,683   16,666 
Net income  26,804   29,853   28,945   15,350 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (645)  184   (516)  (419)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $26,159  $30,037  $28,429  $14,931 
Diluted weighted average common shares  42,564   42,154   42,103   41,942 
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.61  $0.71  $0.68  $0.36 
 


Fiscal2024
 
Fiscal Quarter Ended (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 7/29/2023 10/28/2023 1/27/2024 4/27/2024
Sales $481,651  $511,435  $500,406  $553,535 
Cost of sales  275,923   288,830   287,152   313,452 
Gross profit  205,728   222,605   213,254   240,083 
Selling, general and administrative expense  171,202   188,993   180,693   189,986 
Operating income  34,526   33,612   32,561   50,097 
Interest expense  (122)  (101)  (106)  (126)
Interest income  3,056   4,042   4,124   4,260 
Other income (expense), net  556   104   (639)  (92)
Income before income taxes  38,016   37,657   35,940   54,139 
Income tax expense  10,090   9,963   7,256   13,807 
Net income  27,926   27,694   28,684   40,332 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (447)  (495)  (44)  (1,024)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $27,479  $27,199  $28,640  $39,308 
Diluted weighted average common shares  43,333   43,401   43,195   42,974 
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.63  $0.63  $0.66  $0.91 
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
 
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4/26/2025 4/27/2024 4/26/2025 4/27/2024
GAAP gross profit $251,062  $240,083  $926,418  $881,670 
Purchase accounting charges (1)     89   140   89 
Supply chain optimization charges (2)  1,123   502   1,123   4,468 
Adjusted gross profit $252,185  $240,674  $927,681  $886,227 
         
GAAP SG&A $200,954  $189,986  $770,000  $730,874 
Purchase accounting charges (3)  (256)  (254)  (1,021)  (1,016)
Supply chain optimization charges (4)  (2,124)  (1,172)  (2,124)  (3,029)
Adjusted SG&A $198,574  $188,560  $766,855  $726,829 
         
GAAP operating income $29,527  $50,097  $135,837  $150,796 
Purchase accounting charges  256   343   1,161   1,105 
Supply chain optimization charges  3,247   1,674   3,247   7,497 
Goodwill impairment  20,581      20,581    
Adjusted operating income $53,611  $52,114  $160,826  $159,398 
         
GAAP income before income taxes $32,016  $54,139  $147,134  $165,752 
Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense  256   343   1,161   1,153 
Supply chain optimization charges  3,247   1,674   3,247   7,497 
Goodwill impairment  20,581      20,581    
Adjusted income before income taxes $56,100  $56,156  $172,123  $174,402 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $14,931  $39,308  $99,556  $122,626 
Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense  256   343   1,161   1,153 
Tax effect of purchase accounting  (79)  (87)  (317)  (286)
Supply chain optimization charges  3,247   1,674   3,247   7,497 
Tax effect of supply chain optimization  (545)  (427)  (483)  (1,859)
Goodwill impairment  20,581      20,581    
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $38,392  $40,811  $123,745  $129,131 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.36  $0.91  $2.35  $2.83 
Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share     0.01   0.02   0.02 
Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share  0.07   0.03   0.07   0.13 
Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share  0.49      0.48    
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.92  $0.95  $2.92  $2.98 


(1)Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.
(2)Fiscal 2025 includes severance charges relating to manufacturing optimization actions in the United Kingdom. Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico.
(3)Includes amortization of intangible assets.
(4)Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the United Kingdom. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets.
  


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands) 4/26/2025 % of sales 4/27/2024 % of sales 4/26/2025 % of sales 4/27/2024 % of sales
GAAP operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $10,120  2.5% $31,709  8.1%  $82,213  5.6% $99,373  6.9%
Retail segment  32,414  13.1%  32,170  14.1%   105,417  11.7%  111,682  13.1%
Corporate and Other  (13,007) N/M  (13,782) N/M  (51,793) N/M  (60,259) N/M
Consolidated GAAP operating income $29,527  5.2% $50,097  9.1%  $135,837  6.4% $150,796  7.4%
                 
Adjusted items affecting operating income                
Wholesale segment $23,885    $1,729    $24,052    $7,715   
Retail segment       89     140     89   
Corporate and Other  199     199     797     798   
Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income $24,084    $2,017    $24,989    $8,602   
                 
Adjusted operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $34,005  8.5% $33,438  8.5%  $106,265  7.2% $107,088  7.4%
Retail segment  32,414  13.1%  32,259  14.2%   105,557  11.7%  111,771  13.1%
Corporate and Other  (12,808) N/M  (13,583) N/M  (50,996) N/M  (59,461) N/M
Consolidated adjusted operating income $53,611  9.4% $52,114  9.4%  $160,826  7.6% $159,398  7.8%
                 
N/M - Not Meaningful                

Tags

Retail

Recommended Reading