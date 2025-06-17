Copper Lake Announces Results of AGM and Resignation of Director

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: WOI, OTC: WTCZF) (“Copper Lake” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

Results of AGM

A total of 46,955,474 shares representing 17.36% of the total issued and outstanding shares at the record date of the AGM were voted.

Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated April 30, 2025, including the re-election of the incumbent directors, setting the number of directors at five, the approval of Copper Lake’s stock option plan as required annually by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the proposed common share consolidation. The percent of votes in favor of the various motions ranged from 97.68% to 83.74%.

Director Resignation

The Company announces that Dr. Jeffrey Malaihollo, PhD, BA, FGS, MAusIMM has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective June 13, 2025. Dr. Malaihollo has resigned to focus on other business interests.

Dr. Malaihollo was first elected at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in September 2016. The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Dr. Malaihollo for his contributions to the Company and wish him continued success.

ABOUT COPPER LAKE RESOURCES

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration and development company with interests in two projects both located in Ontario. www.copperlakeresources.com

The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold project, comprises an area of approximately 220 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has an 82.97% interest in the joint ventured property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The project also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties. These newer claims add approximately 30 square km to the property.

In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 square km on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical EM airborne geophysical surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favorable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 square km, is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property. The Marshall Lake project is located in the traditional territories of Aroland and Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (“AZA”) First Nations.

Copper Lake has a 69.79% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium PGM property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Company filed an updated NI 43-101 in October 2023 with a mineral resource of open pit and underground Measured + Indicated Resources of 1,795,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.72% NI, 0.69% Cu, 339 ppm Co, 0.52 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Pt and containing 28.3Mlbs of nickel and 27.3Mlbs of copper. The Norton Lake property is located in the traditional territories of Eabametoong (“Fort Hope”) and Neskantaga First Nations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Terry MacDonald, CEO

(416) 561-3626



