FutureFuel Idles Biodiesel Production Amidst Regulatory Uncertainty, Shifts Full Focus to Specialty Chemicals Growth

CLAYTON, Mo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced its decision to temporarily idle biodiesel production upon completion of its remaining contractual obligations, anticipated to occur by the end of June.

This decision comes despite welcome news last week from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (the “EPA”) proposing to increase biomass-based diesel mandates for 2026 and 2027 to 7.12 and 7.50 billion Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”), respectively, a significant jump from 3.35 billion gallons and 5.36 billion gallons in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"We welcome the EPA’s proposed increase in biomass-based diesel mandates and thank all who supported this positive change," said Roeland Polet, CEO. "Unfortunately, without clarity on the Clean Fuel Producers Tax Credit (IRA 45Z), which was intended to replace the expired $1 per gallon Blenders Tax Credit (40(A)), FutureFuel has determined it must temporarily idle its biodiesel production for the time being."

FutureFuel remains committed to the production of biodiesel and intends to restart production once regulatory conditions improve. The company's Batesville facility boasts flexible production capacity, allowing it to seamlessly switch between specialty chemicals and biodiesel. This unique capability sets FutureFuel apart from other biodiesel producers.

In response to current challenges in the biodiesel industry, FutureFuel will redirect certain capacity from biodiesel production to support the growth of its specialty chemicals business. The company also anticipates that investment in new product capacity at its facility will come online in mid-2025. Furthermore, FutureFuel is actively pursuing and executing a robust pipeline of chemical projects for the second half of 2025 and 2026.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

