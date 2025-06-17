Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide”) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value per share $0.01 (the “common stock”) at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. Slide is offering 16,666,667 shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 7,333,333 shares of common stock in the offering. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Slide will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2025 under the symbol “SLDE”.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Piper Sandler are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 17, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847) or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable securities laws in any other jurisdiction.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes.

Contacts

Media

Rachel Carr

Chief Marketing Officer

press@slideinsurance.com

Investors

ir@slideinsurance.com