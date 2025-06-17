Born in a Snowstorm: Klättermusen Experiences Acquires Upguides and Expands Its Nordic Adventure Lineup

ÅRE, SWEDEN, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Klättermusen CEO Gonz Ferrero and Upguides founder Fred Buttard, the seeds of Klättermusen Experiences were planted on the E6 highway in Norway’s far north. The pair had met just weeks earlier on a ski touring trip in Tarfala, Sweden, bonding in a mountain hut during a snowstorm over their shared reverence for wild places, meaningful travel, and connection.

Their conversations continued during a road trip to a splitboard festival in Finnmark, where they began imagining a different kind of adventure business — one that didn’t just sell gear or trips, but captured the spirit of that original experience. They wanted to create something immersive, slow, and soul-filling.

“Finnmark and the deep north offers this amazing opportunity to step into a time machine,” Ferrero said. “It’s a completely different era, where you have to challenge yourself in different ways. It’s equally about the inner journey as the outer one.”

Ferrero joined Buttard’s final Upguides trip, a ski and sail adventure in Greenland, where the two formally joined forces. Buttard brought 20 years of experience as an IFMGA-certified guide, deeply rooted in the Nordic region (with 18 years experience in Finnmark). Ferrero brought the legacy of a 50-year-old brand making tools for those very environments.

“Immediately, there was a breadth and a richness to this new company because we combined forces,” Ferrero said.

Buttard became head of experience design and guides for the newly formed Klättermusen Experiences.

In June 2025, Klättermusen Experiences officially completed its acquisition of Upguides and unveiled its 2026 winter lineup, with itineraries rooted in small-group travel, deep cultural connection, and the untamed beauty of the Nordics.

“At the core is the spirit of quality over quantity,” Buttard said. “We’re focused on small groups, good conversations, and exceptional guiding.”

The 2026 Klättermusen Experiences ski season lineup will include:

Arctic Experience: Mørketid in Norway

Based on the inaugural, sold-out Klättermusen Experiences itinerary, this adventure takes guests 70 degrees north of the Arctic Circle with an active itinerary designed to immerse them in the magic of the polar night. Guests will dog sled with seasoned locals, ski expansive mountain trails and fatbike across snow-covered landscapes. Plus, there’s a good chance of seeing the northern lights illuminating the skies. Departures are Jan. 24-30 and Feb. 1-7, 2026. Trip costs start at €7,995 per person.

Remote Lines: The Loppa Experience

This exclusive ski touring adventure in northern Norway’s Loppa region brings skiers and boarders to one of Europe’s most remote ski touring destinations, the fishing village of Sør-Tverrfjord. Featuring glacier-to-sea descents, this is where soaring peaks drop into open fjords and other skiers are few and far between. A cozy lodge featuring a wood-fired sauna serves as home base. Departures are April 8-15 and April 18-25. Trip costs start at €4,995 per person.

Classic Finnmark Ski Touring

This lodge-based adventure returns to Finnmark, 70 degrees north of the Arctic Circle, for a week-long, high-alpine ski tour. Set against sweeping fjords, sculpted peaks and soft Arctic light, guests will spend their days carving fresh tracks across snow-covered terrain, where solitude and legendary descents await. This trip is for intermediate to expert skiers or splitboarders who crave scenic lines and the chance to and explore far beyond the beaten path. Departures are Feb. 15-22, Feb. 22-March 1, March 1-8, March 8-15, March 15-22, and March 22-29, 2026. Trip costs start at €3,395 per person.

Ski & Sail Finnmark

Chase the best snow at the edge of the world — where remote islands, soaring peaks, and deep fjords meet the icy Arctic Ocean. Traveling aboard Moondance, a 56-foot expedition sailboat, guests will explore remote backcountry terrain each day by ski. From mellow bowls to steep couloirs, Finnmark delivers world-class runs for both experienced ski tourers and strong intermediates. Guests will spend the week immersed in Arctic wilderness — soaking in some of the most awe-inspiring views Norway has to offer. Departures are March 8-15, March 15-22, April 12-19, and April 19-26, 2026. Trip costs start at €5,995 per person.

Ski & Sail Svalbard

Sail deep into remote fjords aboard the Ocean Sherpa — a 113-foot floating basecamp for a week of unforgettable ski touring and Arctic exploration. Departing from Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost town, guests will venture into a land shaped by ice, water, and mountains. Each day offers the chance to glide across pristine, sea-facing slopes, with routes tailored for confident intermediates and seasoned skiers. Along the way, guests might even see harbor seals sprawled on the ice, walruses lounging on rocky shores, or polar bears hiding in the snow. Departures are April 11-18 and April 18-25, 2026. Trip costs start at €12,995 per person.

All trip fares are inclusive of local accommodations; planned activities and guides; professional photography; all meals, including a glass of wine or beer with an evening meal; local transportation; and pre-trip support.

In addition to its group adventures, Klättermusen Experiences will also offer bespoke travel planning services.

Klättermusen Experiences is committed to making outdoor travel more inclusive and accessible for enthusiasts of all experience and mobility levels. Each itinerary is led by expert guides — hand-selected for their local knowledge, certifications (including IFMGA), and passion for the regions they explore. Lodging is thoughtfully chosen for its comfort and local character, ensuring tourism dollars directly support the communities visited.

To see all of Klättermusen Experiences’ 2026 adventures, visit https://www.wetravel.com/users/klattermusen-experiences. For more information, join the waitlist at www.kmexperiences.com.

About Klättermusen

Since 1975, Klättermusen has been a pioneer in making refined Scandinavian Mountaineering Equipment. The designs combine utility and extreme durability, always with consideration of the environment in mind. Klättermusen supports and inspires outdoor enthusiasts through unforgiving weather conditions and unpredictable terrains. Rigorously tested in real-world conditions, the equipment embodies Klättermusen’s commitment to creating the best and most sustainable equipment available.

About Klättermusen Experiences

Klättermusen Experiences is a new adventure travel company offering premium, small-group adventures for travelers seeking meaningful connections with nature and local cultures. Founded in 2024 as an independent venture by Klättermusen, Klättermusen Experiences designs multi-activity itineraries designed to champion locals and minimise environmental impact. The company’s inaugural trips launch in 2025 across the Nordic region.

