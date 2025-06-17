Teck Receives Environmental Assessment Certificate for Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced that the B.C. Government has issued an Environmental Assessment Certificate for the proposed Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project (“HVC MLE”).

“This positive decision by the Government of B.C. will support extending the life of Canada’s largest copper mine, strengthening the North America critical minerals supply chain and contributing to jobs and economic activity,” said Jonathan Price, Teck President and CEO. “This is an important step forward that positions the project for a final construction sanction decision in the near term. I want to thank Indigenous Governments and the Province of B.C. for their thoughtful assessment of HVC MLE, and local communities, employees and all stakeholders for their engagement and feedback.”

Site preparation work is expected to start shortly along with work to secure additional required permits, with a final construction sanction decision by Teck’s Board of Directors expected in the third quarter of 2025.

HVC MLE is expected to create about 2,900 jobs during the construction phase of the project. After construction, Highland Valley Copper’s ongoing operations will support approximately 1,500 direct jobs and $500 million in annual GDP. The HVC MLE would extend the life of Highland Valley Copper to the mid-2040s.

For more information go to: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025ENV0026-000584

For photos and video of Highland Valley Copper go to: Photo and Video Gallery

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

