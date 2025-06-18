ActsSocial Launches Globally to Provide Christians with a Censorship-Free Social Platform

New faith-based platform opens access to global users after drawing over 100,000 waitlist signups in prelaunch phase



Image by ActsSocial

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Christian social media platform , ActsSocial, has officially launched to the global public following a prelaunch campaign that attracted more than 100,000 signups from users across six continents. The project, which secured $3.5 million in funding from faith-aligned investors, aims to offer a secure, uncensored space for Christian communities to engage online.

Rooted in biblical principles outlined in Acts 2:42–47, ActsSocial has been developed as a platform for discipleship, communication, and fellowship. Its creators emphasize a faith-based online community structure that avoids algorithm-driven content delivery and commercial data practices commonly used by mainstream technology platforms.

“The launch of ActsSocial represents a milestone for faith communities seeking online spaces that align with their values,” said Shawn Whitson, founder of ActsSocial. “We built the platform as a response to increasing concerns about digital censorship and the erosion of faith-centered expression on major networks.”

Key Details:

Launch Date: June 2025



June 2025 Prelaunch Interest: Over 100,000 users joined the waitlist



Over 100,000 users joined the waitlist Funding Secured: $3.5 million from Christian mission-focused investors



$3.5 million from Christian mission-focused investors Platform Reach: Accessible to global users across six continents



Unlike traditional social media networks, ActsSocial has adopted a community-first model grounded in Christian ethics. The platform does not employ data harvesting or engagement algorithms and allows churches, ministries, and individuals to communicate without automated content suppression or moderation based on religious content.

The global launch coincides with rising interest in digital platforms that reflect ethical, spiritual, and community values. According to Whitson, the platform was created “not to mirror existing platforms, but to offer an alternative based on freedom of religious expression and collective spiritual growth.”

Platform Attributes:

Decentralized, value-based moderation system



No algorithmic prioritization or data mining



Designed for gospel-centered communication



Open to churches, families, leaders, and individual users



ActsSocial is part of a growing wave of digital services developed in response to concerns over online censorship, ideological bias, and privacy. The project emphasizes technological transparency, ethical stewardship, and community-driven governance.

About ActsSocial

ActsSocial is a global Christian digital platform designed to support fellowship, biblical engagement, and mission-driven communication in the digital age. Inspired by the early Church and developed with ethical, decentralized principles, the platform provides an alternative to mainstream social media networks for users seeking secure and faith-aligned digital spaces.

Media Contact:

Chance Olivas

ActsSocial

Chance@ActsSocial.com

https://www.ActsSocial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f7b6f46-62ac-43ca-9bf9-aea74e93c0cc