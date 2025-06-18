PACIRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pacira BioSciences, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Pacira on June 16, 2025 with a Class Period from August 2, 2023 – August 8, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Pacira have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira issued a press release announcing the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement. Pacira disclosed that the court “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the ‘495 patent) is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus is not infringing on anything. Pacira’s ‘495 patent is for Exparel, which is the main source of growth for the Company, encapsulating roughly 80% of its revenue. Analysts have noted that the invalidity of the ‘495 patent calls into question the validity of the Company’s other patents, potentially resulting in more generic entrants into the market and increased litigation expenses moving forward.

Following this news, Pacira’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, Pacira’s stock price fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, a decline of over 47% in a single day.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Pacira, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

