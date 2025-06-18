The Piano Pod Launches First Live Concert at The New School, Expanding Its Role as a Cultural Connector in Arts and Education

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Piano Pod, a biweekly podcast and YouTube show founded by pianist and educator Yukimi Song, announces its inaugural live concert event, The Piano Pod Live in Concert, scheduled for October 2025 at Stiefel Hall in collaboration with Mannes Prep at The New School.





The Piano Pod

Established in 2020, The Piano Pod has grown into a cross-industry platform for exploring the evolving role of classical musicians in today’s society. With over 300,000 downloads, nearly 3,000 YouTube subscribers, and recognition as a finalist for Best Video Podcast at the Quill Podcast Awards, the show has attracted a global audience spanning music, education, and cultural sectors. It has featured more than 100 influential guests, including Grammy winners and Steinway artists, as well as neuroscientists and advocates, engaging in dialogue around identity, inclusion, pedagogy, and resilience.



Yukimi Song, pianist and host of The Piano Pod, during a podcast recording session



The upcoming live event represents a key expansion of the platform, designed to bring its mission into a public, interactive setting. The concert will feature an all-female lineup of distinguished performers, entrepreneurs, and educators: Dr. Jee-Hoon Krska, Eleonor Bindman, Dr. Nnenna Ogwo, and Donna Weng Friedman, each performing a solo piano work, followed by a live interview and audience Q&A. Yukimi Song will open the program with a piece by Dr. Maria Thompson Corley, featured in the Season 5 finale.

These celebrated female artists are trailblazers in the classical music world, known for their artistic excellence, groundbreaking work in music education, and commitment to expanding access and representation in the arts.

“This live concert is more than a performance, it’s an extension of our mission to build community, inspire creativity, and make classical music more accessible and relevant,” said Song. “We’re thrilled to bring together performers, educators, and the public in a space that encourages dialogue and connection.”

As The Piano Pod prepares to enter Season 6 this fall, under the theme of Creativity and Community, the team is seeking sponsors, funders, and collaborators to support both the live event and its ongoing digital programming. The show continues to expand its reach across sectors invested in arts, storytelling, and education, affirming its position as a thought leader and cultural connector.

As The Piano Pod prepares to enter Season 6 this fall, under the theme of Creativity and Community, the team is seeking sponsors, funders, and collaborators to support both the live event and its ongoing digital programming.

Media Contact:

Yukimi Song, Executive Producer

The Piano Pod

thepianopodnyc@gmail.com

