China Cycle Releases 2025 International Bicycle Exhibition Analysis Report

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 33rd China International Bicycle Fair (CHINA CYCLE 2025 in abbreviation), with the theme “New Quality Productivity for the Shared Future”, has been grandly held from May 5th to 8th, 2025 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. This exhibition keeps pace with the times and has once again achieved breakthroughs in scale and content, creating a diverse and colorful display environment for exhibitors, buyers and visitors. The service quality of the exhibition has also been improved, and a more complete international bicycle industry trade platform has been built. Chinese and foreign mainstream media and industry media, including CCTV and Xinhuanet, have reported on the CHINA CYCLE.

I. Exhibition Overview

In 2025, against the background of the tortuous global economic recovery, the CHINA CYCLE continued to show a steady growth trend, with the number of Chinese and foreign visitors and the number of exhibitors growing in both directions. The following is the basic situation of this exhibition:

1. Exhibition Scale

The total exhibition area of CHINA CYCLE 2025 is 160,000 m2. There are 13 exhibition halls and outdoor test ride and activity areas.

2. Participating Countries and Regions

1,582 exhibitors participated in CHINA CYCLE 2025 with 7,870 booths, including many leading enterprises in the two wheel industry. Among them are 118 overseas exhibitors with 670 booth from 25 countries and regions, including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Czech, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong S.A.R., and Taiwan Province etc. The participation of international brands in the CHINA CYCLE not only reflects the increasing global visibility of the CHINA CYCLE, but also brings new opportunities and challenges to China’s two-wheel industry.

3. Visitor Data

The total number of visitor is 156,350 (including 139,818 Chinese visitors and 16,532 overseas visitors), the total number of entrance is 208,926 person times. Buyers and visitors of this exhibition came from 144 countries and regions including mainland China, Taiwan province, Hong Kong and Macao.

Ⅱ. Data Analysis

1. Overseas Visitors

Ranking Continent Number of Nations

and Regions Number of

Visitors Proportion/

% 1 Asia 39 7926 47.94% 2 Europe 39 4643 28.09% 3 America 30 2883 17.44% 4 Africa 26 580 3.51% 5 Oceania 6 500 3.02% Total 140 16532





2. The Top 10 Countries and Regions of Overseas Visitors

Ranking Countries and

Regions Number of

Visitors Proportion/

% 1 South Korea 1343 8.12% 2 Russia 1207 7.30% 3 Japan 1193 7.22% 4 India 800 4.84% 5 Brazil 613 3.71% 6 Malaysia 519 3.14% 7 Indonesia 505 3.05% 8 Italy 486 2.94% 9 Thailand 468 2.83% 10 Argentina 435 2.63%

3. The Business Nature of the Visitors

Business Nature Number of

Visitors Proportion/

% Trade/Import and Export Corporation 41410 26.49% Manufacturer 34451 22.03% Distributor/Bicycle shop 34006 21.75% Club 22061 14.11% Research institute 6551 4.19% Media 6019 3.85% Government/Association 2814 1.80% Other 9038 5.78%





4. The Analysis of the Visitor Purchasing Interests (multiple choice)

Purchasing Interest Number of

Visitors Proportion/

% Complete Bikes 81600 52.19% Frames, Forks & Parts 54985 35.17% Tires, Rims & Parts 44172 28.25% Outdoor & Cycling Products 41306 26.42% Accessories 35329 22.60% Transmissions & Parts 31945 20.43% E-bike 27601 17.65% Steering Components 22060 14.11% Components & Parts of E-bike 20634 13.20% Motorcycle 15853 10.14% Machinery & Tools 14337 9.17% Miscellaneous 35311 22.58%





5. The Analysis of the Influence on Purchasing Decisions

Position Number of

Visitors Proportion/

% Professional 59043 37.76% Decision Maker 56683 36.26% Management 40624 25.98%





6. The Analysis of the Exhibits Categories (multiple choice)

Exhibit Category Number of

Exhibitors Proportion/

% Complete Bikes 288 18.20% E-bike and its Components & Parts 245 15.49% Outdoor & Cycling 239 15.11% E-bike & E-Motor 220 13.91% Steering Components 197 12.45% Tires, Rims, & Parts 183 11.57% Accessories 162 10.24% Frames, Forks & Parts 127 8.03% Transmissions & Parts 83 5.25% Miscellaneous & Traders 60 3.79% Machinery & Tools 34 2.15%





The annual CHINA CYCLE is a weathervane for the development of global bicycles and a grand events for bicycle companies. It will point out the direction for the future development of China’s bicycle industry. In just four days, we have too many good memories and in-depth thinking. In the face of the increasing uncertainty in today’s world, the CHINA CYCLE has established confidence for the entire industry!

We are looking forward to meeting you again in CHINA CYCLE 2026!

