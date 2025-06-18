Perseus Mining Appoints Additional Non-Executive Director

Perth, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- perseus mining appoints additional independent non-executive director to its board

Perth, Western Australia/June 18, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) (“Perseus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Mr James (Jim) Rutherford has agreed to join the Board of Perseus in the role of non-executive, independent Director and will take up this position with immediate effect.

Jim is a seasoned investment professional with over 25 years of experience in investment management and banking, specialising in the global mining and metals sector. He has extensive international experience and brings considerable financial and corporate insight to the Board.

Between 1997 and 2013, Jim was Senior Vice President at Capital Group, a long-established US investment firm, where he had responsibility for investing in the global mining and metals sector. Prior to that, he was Vice President at HSBC James Capel in New York, responsible for covering the Latin American mining industry and also worked at Credit Lyonnais Securities.

Currently, he is a director of Manara Minerals Investment Co., a joint venture between the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is a non-executive director of Ecora Resources plc, positions he has held since 2023 and 2019 respectively. Earlier this year, he was also appointed as a non-executive director of Minera Cobre de Colombia, a private company that is focused on copper exploration in Colombia.

From 2013 to 2020, he served as a non-executive director of Anglo-American plc, the UK-listed diversified mining group, and in 2020 was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the gold producer Centamin plc, a role he held until late 2024. He was also Lead Independent Director of GT Gold from 2019 until its acquisition by Newmont in 2021 and, prior to that, was a Non-Executive Director and then Chairman of Dalradian Resources from 2015 to 2018.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Computer Science from Queen’s University, Belfast (UK) and gained his Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of Sussex (UK). He is also an alumnus of the London Business School.

Jim has also been active throughout his career in the non-profit sector and is currently a member of the Advisory Board of Queen’s University Belfast Business School and a member of the Board of Governors of the Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

Perseus’s Non-Executive Chairman Rick Menell said:

“On behalf of the Board of Perseus, I am delighted to welcome Jim Rutherford to the Board of our Company at a pivotal time in our growth. Jim brings extensive experience in the resources sector, and his expertise in financial markets will be invaluable as we execute our strategy and continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders.

His broad knowledge of the mining industry, across multiple commodities and jurisdictions, including Africa, will be a strong complement to the Perseus leadership team as we pursue our ambitions to become a leader of the gold mining industry on the continent. Jim’s appointment forms part of our ongoing Board renewal process. The Board is currently considering the appointment of an additional director with specific geological expertise to further strengthen its capability”

This market announcement was authorised for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Perseus’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.