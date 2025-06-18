Energy Consulting Market worth $26.36 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy consulting market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.11 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 26.36 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2032. With the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources and stricter government regulations on carbon emissions, organizations are increasingly turning to consulting firms for strategic support. These consulting companies play a vital role in helping businesses navigate the evolving energy landscape. Their services include renewable energy consulting, carbon management, compliance advisory, and managed services — all aimed at developing effective, sustainable energy strategies.

Energy Consulting Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global energy consulting market size is projected to total USD 18.11 Bn in 2025 and USD 26.36 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.5%.

By service type, advisory services segment is expected to account for more than two-fifths of the global energy consulting market share in 2025.

Based on end-use industry, power generation segment will likely hold a market share of 36.1% in 2025.

North America energy consulting market value is estimated to total around USD 8.33 Bn by 2025.

As per CMI’s latest energy consulting market analysis, Asia Pacific is set to become a happy hunting ground for energy consulting companies in the coming years.

Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest energy consulting market research report outlines high key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rising focus on energy efficiency.

Organizations across the world are increasingly seeking ways to reduce their energy consumption as well as operational costs. This, in turn, is providing impetus for the growth of energy consulting market.

Energy consultants assist businesses and organizations in optimizing energy usage as well as reducing costs and improving sustainability. They analyze energy consumption, identify inefficiencies, and recommend strategies like energy conservation. As the emphasis on energy efficiency continues to grow, so will demand for energy consulting services.

High Cost and Data Security Concerns Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive growth trajectory, certain factors are hampering growth of the energy services market. These include high cost of energy consulting services and growing concerns over data security among end users.

Many energy consulting services are expensive, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This cost barrier may reduce the energy consulting market demand during the forecast period.

Energy consultants need access to sensitive operational data during energy audits and optimization processes. This raises concerns about potential data breaches, discouraging some organizations from engaging third-party consultants.

Rapid Transition Towards Renewable Energy Unlocking New Growth Avenues

The global energy landscape is undergoing a significant transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. This shift is expected to drive strong demand for energy consulting services, opening up new growth opportunities for service providers.

Energy consultants play a vital role in assessing project feasibility, ensuring regulatory compliance, and facilitating grid integration of renewable energy systems. As the adoption of clean energy accelerates, it will likely generate new revenue streams for energy consulting firms in the coming years.

Impact of AI on the Energy Consulting Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the energy consulting market. It enables companies to enhance data analysis, predictive modeling, and decision-making capabilities.

AI enables consultants to optimize energy consumption as well as forecast demand with higher accuracy and identify inefficiencies in real-time. This leads to more cost-effective and sustainable energy strategies for clients.

Moreover, AI-driven tools are streamlining operations, improving risk assessment, and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. They are making consulting services more efficient and forward-looking in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Many companies are embracing this trend by integrating advanced technologies like AI. For instance, in April 2025, PJM collaborated with Google and Tapestry to deploy AI-enhanced tools aimed at automating and accelerating its generation interconnection (grid connection) process.

Emerging Energy Consulting Market Trends

There is a growing trend towards digital energy consulting. Technologies like digital twins, predictive analytics, and cloud-based platforms are increasingly being used to optimize energy consumption and efficiency. This trend is reshaping how energy consultants deliver value to clients.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter energy efficiency and emission control regulations. This is expected to prompt companies across industries like manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas to hire energy consultants to ensure compliance and improve emissions management, thereby fostering market growth.

Rapid advancements in energy management systems, IoT, AI, ML, smart grids, and energy storage are expected to uplift demand in the energy consulting market. Energy consultants play a key role in assisting organizations to adopt these technologies to enhance energy efficiency, lower operational costs, and improve overall system performance.

Rising adoption of decentralized energy production, such as localized microgrids and rooftop solar, is challenging the traditional utility model. As a result, energy consultants are needed to assist with grid integration, regulatory compliance, system optimization, and strategic planning.

Analyst’s View

“The future energy consulting market outlook appears bright, owing to increasing focus on energy efficiency, shift towards renewable energy, and the need for sustainable energy management solutions,” said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights (CMI).

Current Events and Their Impact on the Energy Consulting Market

Event Description and Impact Global Push for Net-Zero Targets Ahead of COP30 Description: Countries are updating and accelerating climate commitments leading up to COP30 (November 2025, Brazil), with stricter decarbonization targets. Impact: This is expected to drive demand for strategic consulting to help governments and corporations develop Net-Zero roadmaps, carbon accounting frameworks, and ESG compliance strategies. Influx of Green Energy Investments under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & EU Green Deal Description: There is a significant increase in public and private investment in clean energy infrastructure in the U.S. and EU, especially in hydrogen, offshore wind, and grid modernization. Impact: Consultants are sought for project feasibility, policy navigation, ROI modeling, and cross-border regulatory alignment. Rapid Expansion of AI-Driven Energy Management Description: Enterprises are adopting AI and machine learning for real-time energy optimization and predictive maintenance. Impact: Consulting firms are experiencing increased requests for AI integration roadmaps, digital twin implementation, and software vendor selection advisory.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the energy consulting market report:

Accenture plc

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wood Mackenzie

McKinsey & Company

Navigant Consulting, Inc.

IHS Markit Ltd.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Golder Associates

KPMG International

RINA S.p.A.

Ecofys (a Navigant company)

Jacobs Engineering Group

Eversheds Sutherland

SgurrEnergy (a Wood Group company)

Enviros Consulting Ltd.



Key Developments

In March 2025, Eversheds Sutherland partnered with Marc Van Beuge with the aim to boosting its energy offerings. Marc will help the company in energy and industry related projects, regulatory advice, and commercial contracting.

In August 2024, Accenture acquired Boslan, a prominent engineering and consulting firm, to bolster its offerings in net-zero infrastructure projects.

Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Advisory Services

Management Consulting

Technical Consulting

Regulatory Consulting

End-use Industry Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Utilities

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



