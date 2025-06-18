Global Refinery Alkylation Units Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refinery alkylation units' capacity experienced subdued growth during the 2020 to 2024 period, largely due to the economic slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to a decrease in transportation and industrial activities, which in turn reduced the demand for refined petroleum products. However, strong demand for petroleum products and modernization of refining infrastructure are primarily anticipated to drive the alkylation units' capacity going forward.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Regions
- Global Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Regions and Countries
- Global Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Region and Key Countries
- Global Refinery Alkylation, Major Planned and Announced Alkylation Units
02. Asia Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Asia Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Asia - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries
03. Africa Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Africa Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Africa - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries
04. Middle East Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Middle East Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Middle East - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries
05. North America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- North America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- North America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
06. South America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- South America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- South America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
07. FSU Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- FSU Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- FSU - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries
- FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries
08. Central America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Central America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Central America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
09. Europe Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook
- Europe Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Europe - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook
10. Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook of Other Regions
- Caribbean Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
- Oceania Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries
11. Appendix
