Austria Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: In-depth Profiles of Top 45 Austrian Furniture Companies

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Austria Furniture Outlook analyses the Austrian furniture market with up-to-date furniture industry data and indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners, macroeconomic trends, furniture production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Austria?

For a selection of 45 major Austrian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Austria: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Austria: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Austria: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Austria: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Austria: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Austria: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Austria: Methodological Notes

Austria: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies



