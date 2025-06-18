Belgium Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: Top 70 Belgian Furniture Company Profiles and Key Data

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgium Furniture Outlook is a report that analyses the Belgian furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Belgium?

For a selection of around 70 major Belgian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Belgium: Market at a Glance

Furniture Market Outline

Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Belgium: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Belgium: Furniture Consumption

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Belgium: Furniture Imports

Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports

Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Belgium: Furniture Production

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment

The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Belgium: Furniture Exports

Total Value 2019-2024

Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Belgium: Methodological Notes

Belgium: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

