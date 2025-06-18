Warehousing and Storage Services Market Outlook: Trends and Forecasts to 2030 Featuring DHL International, XPO Logistics, Ryder System, and Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehousing and Storage Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Warehousing and Storage Services Market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period. Growth in the industrial sector, rising demand for manufactured goods, and the surge in e-commerce are primary contributors to this trend.

Key Market Insights

Warehousing and storage services provide essential storage solutions for diverse products, including parts, equipment, and perishable goods. The rise of the omnichannel retail model is further fueling market demand as offline stores retain a strong foothold, particularly in high-value segments such as furniture.

Reconfiguration of supply chains for rapid demand fulfillment has entwined logistics more deeply with warehousing. Globalization trends lead to increased inventory imports, enhancing the demand for these services.

The need to handle new product types has driven warehouse service providers to adopt innovative technologies, like Warehouse Management Systems, enhancing inventory visibility and supply chain operations efficiency.

Providers are optimizing processes to improve delivery times and quality, adopting technologies such as GPS, RFID, and VoIP. However, high investment costs for advanced infrastructures and technology pose challenges, particularly for SMEs.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased demands for warehousing, particularly for food, pharmaceuticals, and essential goods, indicating a robust recovery prospect for impacted sectors like industrial and manufacturing.

The Refrigerated Warehousing Sector

Refrigerated warehousing is crucial for storing temperature-sensitive products, experiencing growth across the pharmaceutical and food sectors. This trend is supported by regulations demanding controlled storage conditions for pharmaceuticals.

Trade agreements like NAFTA are fostering market growth by easing trade barriers for perishable goods. Consequently, companies are expanding refrigerated warehousing footprints, with entities like Lineage Logistics dominating North America.

North America's Market Dominance

Increased logistics needs for raw materials and finished goods storage support market expansion, with companies outsourcing warehousing to enhance productional efficiency.

Retail and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart drive significant regional demand. As of 2022, Walmart's extensive e-commerce fulfillment network exemplifies sector growth.

Challenges include complex fee structures and storage capacity constraints. To address these, vendors are innovating, with Amazon launching new inventory management services in September 2022.

The U.S. market showcases potential growth, buoyed by technology adoption and infrastructure. As of 2021, the warehousing sector's revenue was USD 50.49 million, underscoring a robust future outlook.

Industry Overview

The competitive warehousing market features major players such as DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics Inc., and FedEx Corp. With relatively low entry barriers, companies leverage partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and warehouse management software investments to maintain competitive edges.

In September 2022, GXO Logistics Inc. launched a warehouse with Bayer in Nebraska, focusing on supporting Bayer's Crop Science division.

In May 2022, Vertical Cold Storage expanded its footprint by acquiring refrigerated warehouses across Florida, Nebraska, and North Carolina to support its protein business.

