Flax Crop Market Outlook: Trends and Forecasts Through 2029 and 2034 Featuring Cargill, ADM, Bunge, and More

The flax crop market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.82 billion in 2024 to $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing demand for flaxseed, the growing popularity of superfoods, expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, higher consumption of ready-to-eat meals, and rising disposable incomes.



The flax crop market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for organic and naturally sourced products, greater adoption of flax fibers, an increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, growing consumption of flax-based protein products, and the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms. Key trends during this period include the adoption of flax fibers in the textile and cosmetics industries, along with technological advancements in flax fiber, product innovations, and the growing focus on health and wellness trends.



The growing consumer preference for plant-based and natural food ingredients is expected to drive the growth of the flax crop market. For example, in April 2024, the Plant-Based Foods Association, a US-based nonprofit, reported a 6.6% growth in plant-based food dollar sales in 2022, up from 5.9% in 2021. As a result, the increased consumer interest in plant-based and natural food ingredients is contributing to the growth of the flax crop market.



Leading companies in the flax crop market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as sustainable farming practices, to improve yields. For instance, in March 2023, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based food company, introduced the Knwble Grwn brand, which specializes in producing plant-based ingredients. This brand is committed to sourcing from farmers who prioritize reducing carbon emissions in their farming methods. Their product line includes flaxseed, flax oil, hemp seed, hemp oil, and quinoa, all designed to enhance the flavor of various recipes while appealing to health-conscious consumers.



In April 2022, Deutsche Saatveredelung AG (DSV), a Germany-based seed breeding and trading company, acquired Northstar Seed Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows DSV to expand its operations, strengthen its presence in the Americas, and improve its access to retail markets in Canada, as well as North and South America. Northstar Seed Ltd. is a Canada-based company that focuses on the production, marketing, and distribution of forage, turf, cover crops, and native grass seeds.

