Food Additives Market Trends Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Prebiotics Segment to Experience Fastest CAGR of 7.6% Due to Rising Health Awareness

The Food Additives Market was valued at USD 120.53 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 169.22 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.90%.

The expansion of key end-use industries, such as bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, and convenience foods, along with the growing penetration of organized sector and e-retail, is driving the market growth.







The food & beverage manufacturers have been focusing on new product offering in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. These players are focusing on well-differentiated products to meet the demand for innovative products in the market. For instance, in June 2023, T. Hasegawa USA introduced HASEAROMA, and ChefAroma, two innovative flavor enhancer technologies that are expected to help in the production of authentic-tasting food and beverage products.



Changes in weather conditions, planting methods, and government programs and policies affect the availability of agricultural produce, thereby impacting the prices of raw materials used for food additives. Factors such as variations in global temperatures, weather conditions, and precipitation patterns, changes in growing and harvesting conditions, and the occurrence of natural disasters, such as floods, wildfires, droughts, and water scarcity, negatively impact natural products such as fruits and flowers. Limited availability of raw materials and fluctuations in their prices are expected to hamper the market growth across the world during the forecast period.



The demand for food additives in Europe is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established bakery & confectionery industry in the region, coupled with growing consumer demand for bakery products and confectionery. ageing population and increasing focus on health, consumers in Europe are looking for healthy alternatives such as organic, fresh, added-value, artisanal, and ethnic baked items. Products with tags such as gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, soy-free, and low-fat are gaining traction in the market in Europe which is driving the growth of the bakery food industry in the region and is promoting the use of safe food additives.



Food Additives Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the prebiotics segment witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to surged demand for prebiotics and growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of gut health and good immunity

Based on source, the natural sources led the market with the largest revenue share of 82.7% in 2024, due to the rising demand for environment-friendly products among consumers

In terms of application, the bakery & confectionery segment led the market with the largest revenue share of around 29% in 2024

The food additives market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2024, due to the presence of a large consumer base and end-use industries. Another major factor for the growth in the region includes availability of raw materials and substantial capacity for the production of various food & beverage products

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $120.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $169.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Food Additives Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Food Additives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Food Additives Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Flavors & Enhancers

4.3.1. Flavors & Enhancers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Sweeteners

4.4.1. HIS

4.4.2. HFCS

4.4.3. Sucrose

4.4.4. Others

4.5. Enzymes

4.6. Emulsifiers

4.6.1. Emulsifiers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

4.6.3. Lecithin

4.6.4. Stearoyl Lactylates

4.6.5. Sorbitan Esters

4.6.6. Others

4.7. Shelf- life Stabilizers

4.8. Fat Replacers

4.8.1. Fat Replacers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Protein

4.8.3. Starch

4.8.4. Fat

4.9. Prebiotics

4.10. Probiotics

4.11. Dietary Fibers

4.12. Others



Chapter 5. Food Additives Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Food Additives Market: Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Natural

5.4. Synthetic



Chapter 6. Food Additives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Food Additives Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Bakery & Confectionery

6.4. Beverages

6.5. Convenience Foods

6.6. Dairy & Frozen Desserts

6.7. Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. Food Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 8. Food Additives Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map/ Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles

ADM

Ingredion Incorporated

Novonesis

Tate & Lyle Plc

DSM

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Biospringer

Palsgaard

Lonza

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kerry

Corbion

Fooding Group Limited

DuPont

The Kraft Heinz Company

