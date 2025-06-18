Dassault Aviation Partners with Reliance Group to manufacture

Falcon 2000 Business Jets in India for Global Market

First-ever Assembly Line for Falcon Business Executive Jets outside France to be set up at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), India.

DRAL to become the first Center of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon out of France.

India joins elite club of select nations producing Executive Business Jets.





Saint-Cloud, France; Mumbai, India; 18 June, 2025 - Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), today announced at Paris Air Show execution of an agreement to manufacture Falcon 2000 LXS Business Executive Jets in India for the Global Market.

This is for the first time that Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France, positioning India as a strategic global aviation hub.

This is an epic moment for India as it joins the elite club of countries manufacturing next-generation business jets after United States, France, Canada and Brazil.

For Dassault Aviation, DRAL will become Center of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X programs, the first such CoE outside France.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation said: “This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates, once again, our firm intent to meet our ‘Make in India’ commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain. It marks the ramp-up of DRAL, in line with the strategic vision shared with our partner Reliance, which led to its creation in 2017 and is a testament to our unwavering belief in our future in India and serving India."

Anil D. Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India)’ and ‘Make in India for the World’. Our partnership with Dassault Aviation for manufacturing of Falcon Business Jets in India is a defining moment for the country, Aviation Industry and the Reliance Group. This will help position India as a key force in the global aerospace value chain.”

The transfer of full fuselage and wing assembly operations combined with major facility upgrades, will pave the way for the first flight of “Made in India” Falcon 2000 from DRAL Facility at MIHAN, Nagpur in the Western State of Maharashtra, India by 2028.

The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, while strategically integrating into global aviation supply chain.

It will be for the first time in the storied history of Dassault Aviation, that it will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside of France. Dassault will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of the Falcon 2000 to DRAL.

This landmark initiative will see India emerge as a strategic center for high-end business jet manufacturing, underscoring the nation's growing prominence in the global aerospace ecosystem. The new final assembly line will cater to rising demand in India and other international markets.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure - DRAL - was established in 2017. The operations commenced with the setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mihan, Nagpur, later that year. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major subsections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in Falcon global production program.

DRAL is expected to recruit several hundred engineers and technicians over the next decade to support its expanding operations. This growth underscores Dassault Aviation’s deep commitment to strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the nation’s emergence as a global center of excellence for high-precision aviation production.

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees.

Website: dassault-aviation.com

About Reliance Group:

Reliance Group has two prominent companies under its umbrella, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited, are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions.

The group's financial strength is reflected in its net worth and annual turnover, each amounting to Euro 3.3 Bn (INR 33,000 crore) and market capitalization around Euro 4.5 Bn (INR 45,000 crore), with a shareholder base exceeding 4 million.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited is active in the energy sector, focusing on power distribution in Delhi and power generation. The company also has interests in defence manufacturing and plays a key role in infrastructure development through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), including projects like the Mumbai Metro.

Reliance Power, a leading power generation company in India with a total installed capacity of 5,305 MW, including the 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh—currently the largest integrated thermal power plant in the world.

