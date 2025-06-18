Prosafe SE: Safe Notos awarded contract with Petrobras

18 June 2025 – Reference is made to the press release dated 12 May 2025, Prosafe has now been informed that Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’) have ratified the result of the bidding process for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. As a result, the contract with a total value of approximately USD 204 million and four year duration commencing in September 2026 will be entered into without delay.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com .



