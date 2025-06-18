U.S. Commercial Printing Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Quad, Acme Printing, Transcontinental, LSC Communications, Gorham Printing, Cimpress, Sterling Printing, GotPrint, and more

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Commercial Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Lithography Printing, Flexographic, Screen Printing, Gravure Printing), Application, Enterprise, and by Product with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Commercial Printing Market was valued at USD 126.99 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 150.50 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.10%.

The surge in popularity of print-on-demand (POD) services has brought forth a transformative and positive influence on the commercial printing sector. This modern approach to production, where items are created discretely as per customer orders, has revolutionized how businesses manage their printing needs. Traditionally, commercial printing involved large print runs to attain cost efficiencies. However, this approach led to challenges such as excessive inventory and storage costs. With the introduction of print-on-demand, a paradigm shift that has redefined inventory management, businesses no longer need to pre-produce large items, which is expected to reduce the financial burden of unused stock and the resources required to manage it.







The rising demand for custom printing for producing customized clothing such as t-shirts, jerseys, and sweatshirts with promotional materials such as banners, posters, and signage is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The other factors driving the market growth include the increasing use of customized t-shirts for advertising and branding by companies and the rising preference of people for wearing fashionable custom-printed clothes.



The increasing advertising requirements of enterprises have significantly contributed to the growth of the commercial printing market. As businesses strive to implement compelling marketing campaigns and effectively connect with their target demographics, the reliance on a diverse array of printed materials has significantly increased. These materials, including brochures, flyers, catalogs, and promotional items, serve as vital mediums for conveying critical information regarding products, services, and brand identity. The amplification of marketing initiatives has propelled the demand for professionally designed and executed printed collateral, thereby fueling the growth of the commercial printing market.



The escalating demand for packaging solutions across various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and more fuels the growth of the commercial printing market. This surge in demand directly translates into higher print volumes, presenting an avenue for increased revenue generation and enhanced business activity within the commercial printing sector. As packaging materials such as labels, boxes, and wrappers witness an increasing demand, commercial printers benefit from a heightened workload, fostering growth and profitability.

This trend also propels the diversification of services offered by commercial printing companies. As various industries, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer electronics, and more seek distinctive packaging solutions to align with their branding and product specifications, printing companies can utilize this opportunity to expand their service repertoire. This diversification bolsters their competitive edge and paves the way for introducing new revenue streams by catering to the unique packaging needs of various industries.



The rapid and widespread adoption of digital media has significantly impacted the growth of the commercial printing market. This has introduced a range of challenges that have reshaped the market's landscape. One of the notable challenges is a decline in the demand for traditional print materials.

As more information, advertisements, and communication channels migrate to digital platforms, the need for physical materials such as newspapers, magazines, brochures, and catalogs has dropped. Businesses and individuals can reach wider audiences at a lower cost through online channels, which reduces the necessity for large-scale commercial printing.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $126.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $150.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered United States



U.S. Commercial Printing Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. commercial printing market report based on printing technology, application, enterprise, and product.



Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Digital Printing

Lithography Printing

Flexographic

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Books

Newspaper

Magazines

Others

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Business Cards

Invitations, Gifts and Stationery

Print Advertising and Office

Promotional Products

Signs, Banners, and Posters

Labels, Stickers, and Packaging

Others

