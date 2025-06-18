ESG Executive Briefing 2025: Focus on the US and EU - Tariffs and Policy Shifts Force Companies to Rethink Net-Zero Strategies Amid Rising Compliance and Supply Chain Risks

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: ESG Executive Briefing (First Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ESG executive briefing provides quarterly analysis of the ESG trends impacting the corporate world.
Sustainability used to be just about saving the planet. Today, it has morphed into an umbrella term for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.
Adopting a holistic approach that encompasses all environmental, social, and governance issues can help company leaders ensure all aspects of sustainability are covered in their ESG strategy. In 2025, there is pressure on companies to be more transparent about their ESG credentials. The analyst's ESG research is designed to help companies build trust with society at large and set them on a path toward a sustainable future.
Key Highlights
- Tariffs have created downside risk for the development and adoption of energy transition technologies in the US. Republicans have also proposed cutting several Biden-era tax credits. US companies must reassess their net-zero targets and roadmaps as electric vehicles, green hydrogen, wind, and solar become less accessible.
- An EU regulatory rollback and a simplified net-zero standard from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) mean companies can reduce future compliance costs and focus investment on the highest-emissions parts of their value chains. Companies need to assess the risk to their supply chains from the International Maritime Organization's carbon pricing regime for international shipping.
Reasons to Buy
- This report will help you understand the business impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) themes.
- It includes analysis of the latest developments in ESG standards and regulations and corporate ESG strategies.
- This edition includes a focus on managing deforestation risk.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Impact of Trump 2.0 on ESG
- Developments in ESG Regulation and Standards
- ESG Strategy Focus: How to Manage Deforestation Risk
- Developments in Corporate ESG Strategies
- Adopting Your Own ESG Framework
- Further Reading
- About the Analyst Strategic Intelligence
