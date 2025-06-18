Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) (Hurler Syndrome) Market View 2025 - Commercial Sponsors Have Led Clinical Trials, with ArmaGen Heading Four Trials

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) (Hurler syndrome): Market View" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Mucopolysaccharidosis I (Hurler syndrome) Therapeutics.

In 2024, there were over 1,740 diagnosed prevalent cases across 16 countries included in the epidemiology forecast. Currently, only one FDA-approved innovator drug is available for MPS I treatment. The pipeline includes 16 molecules, with one in Phase III development.

Over the past decade, commercial sponsors have led clinical trials, with ArmaGen heading four trials. Partnerships have been a significant portion of transactions across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region during this period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Methodology - Sales Forecast

11.3 Methodology - Pricing and Reimbursement

11.4 Methodology - PTSR and LoA Analysis



