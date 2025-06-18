Brazil Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Earth Moving, Material Handling), Propulsion (ICE, CNG/LNG), Equipment, Power Output (<100 HP, 101 - 200 HP), Engine Capacity with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.50 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.19 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%.

Rapid urbanization, steady growth in the construction sector, and a well-established mining industry are the major driving factors fueling the demand for construction equipment in Brazil. As it is one of the top mining countries globally, heavy equipment, such as earth-moving machinery and material-lifting machinery, is extensively used for mining applications.







With the majority of the population living in cities, the rapid expansion of urban infrastructure, including building construction and installation & maintenance of public infrastructure and urban mobility, also impels the demand for construction equipment industry in the country. Technological advancements are revolutionizing the market, with a strong focus on efficiency, sustainability, and automation. The demand for electric and hybrid machinery is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations and rising fuel costs, prompting manufacturers to develop energy-efficient alternatives.



Innovations such as telematics and IoT integration are becoming industry standards, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency. These technologies help reduce downtime, improve fuel consumption, and enhance fleet management for construction firms. In addition, automation and autonomous equipment, including drones and self-operating bulldozers, are transforming large-scale projects by improving precision, safety, and productivity.

The adoption of digital tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM) is also increasing, facilitating better project planning, collaboration, and cost control. Furthermore, the use of advanced materials in machinery construction enhances durability, reduces maintenance requirements, and improves fuel efficiency, ultimately fostering smarter and more sustainable construction practices.



The Brazilian construction equipment industry is set for significant expansion, driven by large-scale government investments in infrastructure. The government's initiatives focus on enhancing transportation networks, urban development, and energy projects, creating a strong demand for construction machinery such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and concrete mixers. By prioritizing modernization and expansion, these projects aim to improve connectivity, boost economic growth, and attract domestic and foreign investments.



In December 2024, Eldorado do Sul's mayor authorized the creation of Scala AI City, the first data center city in Latin America, in collaboration with Scala Data Centers. The project aims to establish a major digital infrastructure and AI hub. It includes expanding the urban perimeter and simplifying bureaucratic procedures to create a business-friendly environment for data center operations. An initial investment of USD 500 million is expected to generate over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy and positioning Brazil as a leader in technological innovation.



However, Brazil's construction equipment industry is highly sensitive to economic fluctuations, with inflation, interest rates, and currency depreciation significantly shaping demand. Rising inflation increases the cost of raw materials and machinery, making construction projects more expensive and less viable. High interest rates further discourage companies from taking loans to invest in new equipment, leading to reduced market growth. In addition, currency depreciation makes imported construction machinery more costly, limiting affordability for contractors and developers.

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this Brazil Construction Equipment market report include:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

MANITOU Group

SANY Group

Terex Corporation

XCMG Group

LBX Company

Komatsu

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Brazil

Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

For this study, the analyst has segmented the Brazil construction equipment market report based on product, propulsion, equipment, power output, engine capacity, and region.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Earth Moving Machinery Excavators Wheel Crawler

Loaders Backhoe Loaders Skid Steer Loaders Crawler/Track Loaders Wheeled Loaders

Dump Trucks

Moto Graders

Dozers Wheel Crawler

Material Handling Machinery Crawler Cranes Trailer Mounted Cranes Truck Mounted Cranes Forklift

Concrete and Road Construction Machinery Concrete Mixer & Pavers Construction Pumps Others



Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Heavy Construction Equipment

Compact Construction Equipment

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

ICE

Electric

CNG/LNG

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

< 100 HP

101 - 200 HP

201 - 400 HP

>401 HP

Engine Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Up to 250 HP

250 - 500 HP

More than 500 HP

