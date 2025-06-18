AGM Statement

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 17 June 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

 


No
 


Description
Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202499.42%0.58%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202495.41%4.59%
3Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company97.42%2.58%
4Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company98.38%1.62%
5Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company96.55%3.45%
6Elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company95.81%4.19%
7To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company98.45%1.55%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.62%1.38%
9To approve the authority to allot shares98.08%1.92%
10To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme98.67%1.33%
11To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights94.40%5.60%
12Authority to purchase own shares97.59%2.41%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
Copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

18 June 2025

