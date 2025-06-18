ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 17 June 2025, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:







No







Description

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 99.42% 0.58% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2024 95.41% 4.59% 3 Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company 97.42% 2.58% 4 Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company 98.38% 1.62% 5 Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company 96.55% 3.45% 6 Elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company 95.81% 4.19% 7 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 98.45% 1.55% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.62% 1.38% 9 To approve the authority to allot shares 98.08% 1.92% 10 To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme 98.67% 1.33% 11 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 94.40% 5.60% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 97.59% 2.41%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business

Copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

18 June 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850