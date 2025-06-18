Falcon Supports Commercial Airlines with Reliable Flight Operations Solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As air traffic increases and regional operations grow more complex, commercial airlines are under greater pressure to stay flexible, safe, and cost-efficient.

Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, supports commercial airlines through its Falcon Flight Support services, helping with flight planning, permits, fuel, and ground handling. This is especially important now, as the region faces rising tensions between countries, causing airspace closures and sudden route changes.

Airlines regularly need flight support when launching new routes, repositioning aircraft due to technical reasons, or applying for block and seasonal permits. These operations often require coordination across multiple civil aviation authorities, local handlers, and regional regulations which Falcon manages to keep flights on time and compliant.

“As an operator ourselves, we know how fast things can change in this region, a route that’s open today could be restricted tomorrow,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. “That’s the reason why Falcon Flight Support was built, to act fast and keep flights moving. We don’t wait for problems to happen. We stay ahead of them.”

Fuel costs are another key concern, especially at remote or smaller airports. Falcon Flight Support helps airlines get better fuel prices by using its strong relationships with trusted suppliers in busy and hard-to-reach locations.

