Battery Energy Storage: Stabilizing Grids and Creating Revenue Streams

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationary Batteries Industry, Global, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Governments and companies are investing heavily in renewable energy, especially solar pv and wind, to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependency. The intermittent nature of renewables requires investment in complimentary grid support solutions. Battery energy storage solutions can provide stability to grids and revenue opportunities for owners. Li-ion batteries dominate this segment.
Beyond battery energy storage, the situation is different. Lead acid batteries are well-established in many end-user segments, providing companies with a cost-effective solution, and dominate segments such as telecom, utility equipment, industrial, and datacenters. However li-ion will make significant inroads as the technology reaches price parity with lead acid.
The total market size for stationary batteries will increase from $33.4 billion in 2024 to $111.2 billion in 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The majority of this growth comes from grid, commercial & industrial, and residential battery energy storage systems.
Cost, availability, recycling, replacement, and maintenance play a significant role in determining battery choice, as consumers become cost-conscious and have access to a wide product range. The specific region and a reluctance to move away from established technologies also impact battery choice. Government incentives drive new battery chemistry adoption and will be crucial to future deployment.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Consolidation and Geographic Expansion
- New Product Development
- Second-life Batteries for Battery Storage
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Battery Industry
Definitions
- Scope of Analysis
- Battery Energy Storage End-User Segmentation & Definitions
- End-User Segmentation & Definitions
- Industrial Applications & Definitions
- Regional Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Key Competitors - Lithium Ion
- Key Competitors - Lead Acid
- Key Competitors - Flow Batteries
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Battery Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Lithium Ion
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Lead Acid
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Flow
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Sodium
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Participants - Li-ion Batteries
- Revenue Share Analysis - Li-ion
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Participants - Lead Acid Batteries
- Revenue Share Analysis - Lead Acid Batteries
Revenue Forecast by End User Market - BESS
- Grid-Scale BESS Revenue Forecast
- Grid-Scale BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- C&I BESS Revenue Forecast
- C&I BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Residential BESS Revenue Forecast
- Residential BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
Revenue Forecast by End User Market - Industrial Batteries
- Datacenter Revenue Forecast
- Datacenter Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Telecom Revenue Forecast
- Telecom Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Industrial Revenue Forecast
- Industrial Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Utility Equipment Revenue Forecast
- Utility Equipment Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Commercial & Public Buildings Equipment Revenue Forecast
- Commercial & Public Buildings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- EV Infrastructure Revenue Forecast
- EV Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Transport Infrastructure Revenue Forecast
- Transport Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast
- Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Offgrid Systems Revenue Forecast
- Offgrid Systems Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51bguw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.