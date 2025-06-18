Battery Energy Storage: Stabilizing Grids and Creating Revenue Streams

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationary Batteries Industry, Global, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Governments and companies are investing heavily in renewable energy, especially solar pv and wind, to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependency. The intermittent nature of renewables requires investment in complimentary grid support solutions. Battery energy storage solutions can provide stability to grids and revenue opportunities for owners. Li-ion batteries dominate this segment.

Beyond battery energy storage, the situation is different. Lead acid batteries are well-established in many end-user segments, providing companies with a cost-effective solution, and dominate segments such as telecom, utility equipment, industrial, and datacenters. However li-ion will make significant inroads as the technology reaches price parity with lead acid.



The total market size for stationary batteries will increase from $33.4 billion in 2024 to $111.2 billion in 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The majority of this growth comes from grid, commercial & industrial, and residential battery energy storage systems.

Cost, availability, recycling, replacement, and maintenance play a significant role in determining battery choice, as consumers become cost-conscious and have access to a wide product range. The specific region and a reluctance to move away from established technologies also impact battery choice. Government incentives drive new battery chemistry adoption and will be crucial to future deployment.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Consolidation and Geographic Expansion

New Product Development

Second-life Batteries for Battery Storage

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Stationary Battery Industry

Definitions

Scope of Analysis

Battery Energy Storage End-User Segmentation & Definitions

End-User Segmentation & Definitions

Industrial Applications & Definitions

Regional Segmentation

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Key Competitors - Lithium Ion

Key Competitors - Lead Acid

Key Competitors - Flow Batteries

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Battery Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by End User - Lithium Ion

Revenue Forecast by End User - Lead Acid

Revenue Forecast by End User - Flow

Revenue Forecast by End User - Sodium

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Participants - Li-ion Batteries

Revenue Share Analysis - Li-ion

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Participants - Lead Acid Batteries

Revenue Share Analysis - Lead Acid Batteries

Revenue Forecast by End User Market - BESS

Grid-Scale BESS Revenue Forecast

Grid-Scale BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

C&I BESS Revenue Forecast

C&I BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Residential BESS Revenue Forecast

Residential BESS Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by End User Market - Industrial Batteries

Datacenter Revenue Forecast

Datacenter Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Telecom Revenue Forecast

Telecom Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Industrial Revenue Forecast

Industrial Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Utility Equipment Revenue Forecast

Utility Equipment Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Commercial & Public Buildings Equipment Revenue Forecast

Commercial & Public Buildings Equipment Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

EV Infrastructure Revenue Forecast

EV Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Transport Infrastructure Revenue Forecast

Transport Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast

Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Offgrid Systems Revenue Forecast

Offgrid Systems Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

