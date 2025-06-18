Eni Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Eni S.p.A. Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 with Innovative Tech Investments

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Eni S.p.A. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eni S.p.A. (Eni) is engaged in power generation from both renewable and traditional sources; exploration, development and extraction of oil and natural gas; crude oil refining, as well as the production and marketing of a wide variety of petrochemical products.

The company aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 by decarbonizing its processes and the products it sells in the market. To achieve this goal, Eni is investing in the research and development of carbon capture and storage technologies, bio-refining, and renewable energy sources such as nuclear fusion energy. In addition, Eni established several satellite companies, including Plenitude, Enilive, Var Energy, Azule Energy, Versalis, and Eni Rewind, for accelerating its transformation into a carbon-neutral company.



Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Eni Next

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

