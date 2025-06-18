Central Ossington Opens July 3 – Toronto’s Newest Spot for Food, Cocktails, and Culture

(Rendering of Central Ossington, Toronto)



TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Toronto’s iconic Ossington strip welcomes a vibrant new addition: Central Restaurants. Opening July 3 at 114 Ossington Avenue, Central offers more than just a meal – it’s a neighbourhood gathering place designed to bring people together over fresh flavours, creative cocktails, curated music, and good times.

“Equal parts comfort and creativity, Central brings a different kind of energy to the strip,” says PJ L’Heureux, president and co-founder of Central. “It’s inclusive, approachable, and designed for people to relax over great food and drinks.”

Set in the heart of one of Toronto’s most dynamic neighbourhoods, Central combines eclectic design with a laid-back feel, offering a seamless transition from daytime bites to late-night beats. Music and culture are core to the experience, with thoughtfully curated playlists throughout the week and live DJ sets on weekend nights, featuring emerging talent in a lively, social environment.

Central Ossington is anchored by a 360-degree bar and a spacious year-round patio featuring a cozy fire pit – perfect for everything from after-work happy hour to weekend celebrations. Designed by Canadian firm Way of Normal, the 3,000 sq. ft. space pairs street-style edge with vintage charm. Bold colours, industrial textures, and lush greenery weave together to create a warm and immersive environment. Counterculture-inspired artwork sets the tone featuring unfiltered portraits of icons like Amy Winehouse, Anthony Bourdain, and the Beastie Boys, celebrating individuality, expression, and creative rebellion.



Leading the culinary team at Central Ossington is Executive Chef Phil Allain. A powerhouse in the Toronto hospitality industry, Allain has over a decade of experience in some of the city's most beloved kitchens including Warm Welcome Hospitality Group (Saint John's Tavern, Melrose On Adelaide, Piccolo Caffe, Paradise Grotto) as well as Bar Isabel, Bar Piquette, and Tennessee Tavern.



“I lived on Ossington for 10 years, and before that, it was a neighbourhood I frequented to discover new spots and connect with people,” says Allain. “I’ve seen firsthand how Ossington has changed and evolved, and it’s such an honour to now be part of its future in such a direct way.”



Central’s menu is a diverse mix of globally inspired dishes, crafted to satisfy a wide range of cravings – from the Mexican Street Chicken featuring stone-fired spiced chicken with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, to the Truffle Mushroom and Pork Belly Fettuccine with truffle oil, crispy pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, and parmesan, and the Pressed Ahi Tuna Sushi topped with mango purée, ginger garlic vinaigrette, serrano pepper, and green onion.



Complementing the food is a drink program that blends creativity with quality ingredients. Signature drinks range from the Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita made with infused tequila, triple sec, lime, and a Tajín rim, to the Frosty Spiced Horchata, a chilled blend of white rum, amaretto, horchata, and cherry, and the zero-proof Strawberry Yuzu Soda with popping strawberry pearls, lemon, yuzu, and soda.

With options for every taste – from adventurous to nostalgic to comfort – there’s something on the menu for everyone.

Central Ossington officially opens on July 3, 2025 at 114 Ossington Ave, Toronto. A limited number of reservations are now available at centralrestaurants.ca/reserve. The first 250 reservations will receive a $20 gift card for their next visit.



Operating Hours

Monday – Friday: 11:30am-2am

Saturday – Sunday: 10am-2am

Brunch: Weekends + holiday Mondays until 3pm

Happy Hour: Daily 2pm-5pm + Sunday – Thursday 9pm-close

About Central Restaurants

Central is the neighbourhood gathering place where great food, good friends, and music are life. Delivering a fresh, flavourful take on casual dining in a stylish, social space, Central serves up good vibes and great times in a centrally located, intimate setting. Open daily for lunch, dinner, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone. To learn more, follow @centraltaps or visit centralrestaurants.ca

For more information or media requests please contact:

Holly Wilks: holly.wilks@narrativexpr.com | 519.495.2568

Jahliya Daley: jahliya.daley@narrativexpr.com | 416.272.9208

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/273df287-1a7c-4dac-90c1-3c82cb50f750