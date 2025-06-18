Simply Good Foods to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, July 10, 2025

DENVER, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 31, 2025, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bealer, incoming Chief Financial Officer effective July 3, 2025.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S., or 1-201-689-8263 from international locations.

In addition, the call and accompanying presentation slides will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain accessible through Thursday, July 17, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13754202.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .