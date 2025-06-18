I-Mab to Host Webinar to Recap New Givastomig Data, in Combination with Immunochemotherapy, Expected at ESMO GI 2025

Virtual investor event planned for July 8th at 2:00pm EDT

Event to follow presentation of new Phase 1b combination dose escalation data for givastomig (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody) at ESMO GI on July 2, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a webinar to recap new givastomig data being presented at ESMO GI 2025, with a key opinion leader (KOL), on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 2:00pm EDT. To register, click here.

The event will feature Samuel J. Klempner, MD (Associate Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital), who will discuss new givastomig data in combination with immunochemotherapy. Givastomig, a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, is being evaluated in first line, Claudin 18.2-positive, metastatic gastric cancers. The data will be presented live at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress (ESMO GI 2025) in a Mini Oral presentation on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 16:50 CEST (10:50am EDT).

This event will spotlight the first presentation of Phase 1b safety and efficacy results from the dose escalation study (n=17) evaluating givastomig in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy for the first line treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive, metastatic gastric cancers.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. A replay of the webinar will be accessible on the News & Events page of the I-Mab website for 90 days.

About Samuel J. Klempner, MD

Samuel J. Klempner, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Klempner works in a multidisciplinary team at MGH to optimize and individualize treatment using molecular characterization across all stages of GI cancers. He conducts clinical trials and translational research with new targeted agents and immune therapies, and is active in the gastroesophageal cancer community where he serves on the advisory board of Debbie's Dream Foundation and Hope for Stomach Cancer. Dr. Klempner belongs to several oncology research societies including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). His work has been published in multiple journals including the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO). Dr. Klempner is an active member of the ASCO TAPUR trial molecular tumor board and serves on the editorial board of JCO Precision Oncology. Dr. Klempner has received several awards for his care of patients with GI cancers. Dr. Klempner completed his residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, followed by a combined hematology-oncology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School. While at Harvard, Dr. Klempner studied the mechanisms of resistance to targeted therapies in tumor cells in the lab of Dr. Lewis Cantley, PhD. Dr. Klempner is board certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine.

About Givastomig

Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first line (1L) metastatic gastric cancers, with further potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig has shown promising anti-tumor activity attributable to a potential combined effect of proximal interaction between CLDN18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

An ongoing Phase 1b study is evaluating givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer in the 1L setting in combination with standard of care, nivolumab (an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor) plus chemotherapy, in dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. Dose escalation is complete, and enrollment in the first dose expansion cohort (n=20) finished ahead of schedule. Enrollment continues to progress ahead of schedule in the second dose expansion cohort (n=20). The study builds on positive Phase 1 monotherapy data.

Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding Greater China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with additional potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain strong tumor-binding and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

For more information, please visit www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “believes”, “designed to”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, “estimates”, “confident”, and similar terms or the negative thereof. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s pipeline and clinical development of I-Mab’s drug candidates, including givastomig; the projected advancement of the Company’s portfolio and anticipated milestones and related timing; the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of data from ongoing and future clinical trials the timing and progress of studies and trials (including with respect to patient enrollment); the potential benefits of givastomig; and the availability of data and information from ongoing studies and trials. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application (NDA/BLA) approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab’s drug candidates; I-Mab’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; and I-Mab’s limited operating history and I-Mab’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in I-Mab’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025, as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

