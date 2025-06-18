SunRocket Capital Provides Financing for Golden Gate Capital's C&I Rooftop Solar Installation in New Jersey

MIAMI, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunRocket Capital, a structured finance partner to solar developers, is pleased to announce the closing of financing with Golden Gate Capital for a rooftop solar installation project in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The 0.736 MW project is a rooftop solar installation on three commercial offices owned by the sponsor.

The solar installation is sized to offset 50% of the power consumption across the three properties. The project aligns with New Jersey's renewable portfolio standard (RPS) that requires electric utility companies within the state to source 50% of their electricity from renewable technologies by 2030.

Fischel Schlesinger, founder of Golden Gate Capital, remarked on the partnership with SunRocket Capital stating, "The team at SunRocket Capital has proven to be an exceptional financial partner. Their expertise in solar financing and understanding of the New Jersey renewable energy market has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition as we continue to enhance the sustainability of our commercial properties."

Derek Gabriel Sr., Head of Originations at SunRocket Capital, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our relationship with Golden Gate Capital represents the type of collaboration we value deeply. We're committed to supporting property owners like Mr. Schlesinger who are expanding their renewable energy portfolios in the C&I sector. This partnership exemplifies how lenders and property developers can work together to create positive environmental and economic impacts through the promotion of green energy in New Jersey."

About SunRocket Capital:

SunRocket Capital is a leading private lender focused on financing commercial, industrial, and community solar projects. Backed by a seasoned team with deep expertise in solar development and structured finance, SunRocket Capital supports the growth of sustainable energy by serving as a reliable capital partner for developers and EPCs - including serving as a resource for tax equity investments as necessary. The firm’s flagship structured credit product, SolarC2P™, is tailored to support projects at or near Notice to Proceed (NTP), with a seamless transition to term debt upon achieving Commercial Operation Date (COD). This streamlined approach enables developers to retain long-term ownership, efficiently scale operations, and build lasting portfolios.

For more information please visit: www.sunrocketcapital.com.

About Golden Gate Capital:

Golden Gate Capital is a full-service real estate investment firm founded by Fischel Schlesinger. The company manages a diverse portfolio of commercial properties and provides comprehensive services including construction management for value-add projects such as solar development. Mr. Schlesinger has extensive experience in real estate development and investment, with controlling interests in businesses related to real estate field, marketing for affordable housing, and tax credit consulting services.

