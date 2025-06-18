Grant of warrants

Announcement no. 9 – Copenhagen, June 18 2025 – Agillic A/S

The Board of Directors of Agillic A/S (“Agillic”) has exercised its authority to issue a total of 75,000 warrants in accordance with section 3.10 of the articles of association. The warrants have been granted with 25,000 warrants to each of the following members of the Board of Directors; Jesper Genter Lohmann, Jan Juul and Thorsten Köhler.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.10 in Agillic at a strike price of DKK 9.40, which is the same strike price as the warrants issued to management and key employees in April 2025 (see company announcement 07-2025).

The warrants vest in six (6) equal instalments on the dates of disclosure of Agillic’s annual reports and half-year reports. The first instalment vests on the 4 September 2025, which is the date of disclosure of the half-year report for 2025.

Exercise of warrants are subject to all the granted warrants being fully vested. Warrants can be exercised in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of Agillic’s annual report, half-year report or quarterly financial statement, respectively. The warrants shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the vesting of the last instalment.

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g. a takeover bid, merger or delisting.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO

+45 53 88 61 48

jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

