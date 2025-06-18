Statement from Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and CFO, Bombardier, on S&P’s Global Ratings Upgrade to BB- from B+

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the company’s credit rating to BB- from B+, with a stable outlook. This upgrade underscores Bombardier’s robust financial performance and strategic management, reflecting our solid execution across business segments, effective deleveraging efforts and increase in liquidity.

Over the past years, Bombardier has maintained a positive financial trajectory and unwavering discipline, leading to consistent credit upgrades. We have steadily reached our objectives and grew the company in line with our plan. We now look to the future with confidence, knowing we have solid financial foundations, a strong backlog providing visibility on future deliveries, diversification through growth of Services and Defense businesses, as well as a market-leading product portfolio that continues to see strong demand.

Our positive results reflect our focus on what we control and meeting commitments. We will continue to diversify our revenue streams, grow our bottom line and invest with a return on capital mindset. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team members, whose dedication and passion have been instrumental in bringing our plan to life to ensure Bombardier’s sustainable growth and stability.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

