Ekso Bionics’ Acceptance into NVIDIA Connect Program Bears Early Fruit

AI voice agent for user interface being designed to support exoskeleton device operation, motivation, training, and safety

First proof-of-concept demonstration comes just over a month after Company announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics” or the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has successfully demonstrated initial proof-of-concept in integrating artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled capabilities across its portfolio of Enterprise Health and Personal Health exoskeleton devices.

The first of these capabilities is a new AI voice agent (“Ekso Voice Agent”) designed for intelligent control of the Company’s legacy EksoNR device. Ekso Voice Agent is being implemented on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano hardware developed with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK and OpenAI tools for voice recognition. The proof-of-concept is configured as an Edge AI system, which can run with or without a connection to the cloud.

“We are actively developing AI tools to leverage our existing data and expertise to transform human-robot interaction, which we believe is a necessary component to enable broader adoption of exoskeletons for personal use. Integration of voice agent capabilities into our existing devices is just one example of the advances we are investigating,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “With a data repository consisting of approximately 350,000 patient sessions and over 15 million step-by-step data points, which is growing by an additional 60,000 patient steps on average every day, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to utilize AI to advance exoskeleton technology platforms.”

A video of the Ekso Voice Agent demonstration can be accessed here.

About NVIDIA Connect

NVIDIA Connect is a selective program that brings together emerging and established technology companies to accelerate product development and increase cost efficiency. Members gain specialized training, priority engineering support, and exclusive access to NVIDIA’s advanced development kits, GPU platforms, and global ecosystem, helping them deliver next-generation solutions in AI and high-performance computing.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the plans, objectives and expectations of management with respect to the Company’s industry, growth and strategy, including the Company’s plan to build a proprietary model for human motion, the expected benefits of AI capabilities and potential increases in the amount of patient data available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to realize the benefits of the NVIDIA Connect program or successfully complete the building of a proprietary model for human motion, the Company’s inability develop and integrate AI capabilities across its product portfolio, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s inability to successfully collaborate with its network of existing neuro-rehabilitation facilities, physicians, and DMEs in seeking CMS reimbursements, the Company’s inability to obtain future reimbursements from CMS in a timely manner and at the expected reimbursement levels, the Company’s inability to obtain insurance coverage beyond CMS, the Company’s inability to obtain additional indications of use for its devices, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of its products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

