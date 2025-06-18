Press Release

Esker Expands European Field Presence with New Office in Ghent, Belgium

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — June 18, 2025 — Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Ghent, Belgium, further strengthening its presence in the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg).



The new Ghent office will enable Esker to better serve its growing customer base in a region known for its economic vitality and innovation, particularly in the industrial and biotechnology sectors.



Esker already supports several major customers in the Benelux region, including Abbott, Atlas Copco, Greenyard, Heineken and Ineos, and maintains a strong partnership with KPMG in the Netherlands. The new Ghent office enables Esker to be even closer to these customers and provide more localized support.



Adelin Odent, who has led Esker’s operations in the Benelux region for over a decade, has been appointed Managing Director for Esker Benelux.

“I’m thrilled to lead Esker’s expansion in this strategically important region,” said Odent. “Opening our office in Ghent brings us closer to our customers and partners, and allows us to better support their digital transformation journeys. We’re also looking to scale up the workforce in the region and attract top local talent to drive our continued success.”



About Esker

Esker is the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO. Leveraging the latest in automation technologies, Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance decision-making, and drive better collaboration and human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation.

