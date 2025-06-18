XRP News: Martini Market, The First Decentralized Prediction Markets On XRP Announces Its MRT Token Presale





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is entering a new financial frontier and Martini Market is leading the way as the first decentralized prediction market built natively on XRPL, Martini Market is poised to transform the ecosystem by empowering users to predict, trade and earn based on real world events.

Now, with its $MRT token presale starting Thursday, June 19th at 3 PM UTC, the project is entering a critical phase.

XRPL Momentum Gathers Pace

As XRP reaches a historic 295K daily active users with several recent developments underscore XRPL’s readiness for mainstream DeFi:

RLUSD Approved by Dubai Regulators : Ripple’s stablecoin has received DFSA approval for use in the Dubai Financial Services Centre, driving gain in XRP and signaling regulatory momentum.



: Ripple’s stablecoin has received DFSA approval for use in the Dubai Financial Services Centre, driving gain in XRP and signaling regulatory momentum. EVM Sidechain Coming Online : Announced at APEX 2025, XRPL’s EVM‑compatible sidechain will go live, enabling Ethereum‑style smart contracts on XRPL.



: Announced at APEX 2025, XRPL’s EVM‑compatible sidechain will go live, enabling Ethereum‑style smart contracts on XRPL. USDC Launch on XRPL: Circle’s USDC now operates natively on the ledger, further expanding stablecoin liquidity.



With regulatory clarity, stablecoin growth, and smart contract integration aligning, the time is ripe for decentralized protocols like Martini Market to thrive.

Why Martini Market Matters

Prediction markets convert collective insight into tradeable assets. Martini Market brings this power to XRPL by enabling users to:

Trade on outcomes ; from crypto prices and political events to sports matches with intuition and transparency.



; from crypto prices and political events to sports matches with intuition and transparency. Launch their own markets; using the $MRT token, creating a vibrant, user-driven ecosystem.



using the $MRT token, creating a vibrant, user-driven ecosystem. Benefit from XRPL efficiency; with near instant transactions and micro fee operations.



In a post Ethereum gas era, XRPL offers a faster, more cost effective home for prediction based DeFi. Martini Market’s timing aligns perfectly with XRPL’s expanding capabilities.

Meet $MRT, Your Community Key

$MRT is more than just a utility token. It’s the backbone of the Martini Market ecosystem with a total supply of 10M Tokens:

Market creation : stake MRT to launch new markets.



: stake MRT to launch new markets. Governance ; vote on changes, upgrades, and platform direction.



; vote on changes, upgrades, and platform direction. Staking rewards; earn fees as the platform grows.



With a capped supply of 10 million tokens and a presale moment set for June 19 at 3 PM UTC, early adoption could yield significant upside. This is your opportunity to join at the ground floor.

User Benefits; Simple, Transparent, Rewarding

Martini Market offers an on‑chain experience that stands out for:

Accessibility ; intuitive interface and XRPL wallet integration require no advanced knowledge.



; intuitive interface and XRPL wallet integration require no advanced knowledge. Fairness ; oracle-driven outcome resolution ensures accuracy without bias.



; oracle-driven outcome resolution ensures accuracy without bias. Involvement; users are not just participants; they’re stakeholders influencing the platform’s evolution.



By merging prediction utility with community participation, Martini Market puts decision-making power back into users’ hands.

Ready to Join?

The future of decentralized predictions on XRPL starts here. Mark your calendar:

$MRT Presale — Thursday, June 19 at 3 PM UTC



— Thursday, June 19 at 3 PM UTC Learn more: martini.market



Follow updates: @MartiniXRPL on X



on X Join discussions: Telegram | Discord



XRPL’s rapid evolution into a DeFi hub demands bold, community-first platforms. Martini Market is that platform and this presale is your first chance to become part of the prediction revolution on XRP.

