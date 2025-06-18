$16.4 Bn Patient Handling Equipment Markets, 2030 by Patient Transfer (Ceiling Lifts, Stair Lifts, Slings), Medical Beds, Mobility Equipment (Walkers, Canes, Crutches), Stretchers

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer (Ceiling Lifts, Stair Lifts, Slings), Medical Beds, Mobility Equipment (Walkers, Canes, Crutches), Stretchers), Application (Bariatric, Acute, Long-term), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient handling equipment market is on a significant upward trajectory, expected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2030 from USD 12.4 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8%

This growth is driven by factors such as the aging global population, leading to an increase in cardiovascular diseases and strokes, alongside a rising demand for advanced and ergonomic healthcare devices. Healthcare facilities worldwide, including hospitals and rehabilitation centers, are increasingly investing in sophisticated patient handling technologies. Furthermore, a noticeable shift towards home healthcare services is observed, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, driven by rising hospitalization rates and increased healthcare spending in developing markets.

By type, the patient transfer devices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The market is classified into patient transfer devices, medical beds, mobility equipment, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. Specifically, the patient transfer devices segment, comprising patient lifts, slings, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, and sliding sheets, is gaining traction. In 2024, the patient lifts segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, attributed to heightened awareness of their benefits in healthcare settings, aiding in the safe transportation of patients and reducing musculoskeletal injuries in healthcare professionals. This has led to increased government investments in healthcare infrastructure globally.

By application, the rehabilitation care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application spectrum includes acute care, long-term care, bariatric care, rehabilitation care, and others. Particularly, the rehabilitation care segment is projected to grow due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, post-surgery recovery needs, and the aging global demographic. Rehabilitation care focuses on mobility and muscle strength recovery, thereby increasing the demand for patient handling equipment like wheelchairs and medical beds. Both governmental and private bodies are investing heavily in supporting rehabilitation infrastructure, further propelling this segment's growth.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the patient handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Segmenting the market into regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, the Asia Pacific is set to experience the highest CAGR. Rapid market growth in this region is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in populous countries like China and India, along with a significant aging population in nations like Japan and South Korea. The rising incidence of road accidents and disabilities also boosts demand for patient handling equipment across this region.

Key market players include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Stryker Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Prism Healthcare Group (UK), among others.

Key drivers such as an aging population and healthcare professional injuries

Restraining factors like a shortage of trained caregivers

Opportunities linked to home healthcare service demand

Challenges in handling bariatric patients

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 511 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Age-Associated Comorbidities High Risk of Caregiver Injuries During Manual Patient Handling Rising Number of Hospital Admissions

Restraints Shortage of Trained Personnel in Emerging Economies

Opportunities Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Services

Challenges Challenges Associated with Bariatric Patient Handling Improper Architectural Designs in Healthcare Facilities

Industry Trends Growing Use of IoT-Based Connected Architecture in Patient Handling Operations



