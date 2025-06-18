Forbes Recognizes Beacon College on Accessibility 100 List

Leesburg, Florida, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized nationally as the preeminent institution for educating students who learn differently, Beacon College now has earned a prestigious spot on Forbes’s inaugural Accessibility 100 list. On Tuesday, Forbes unveiled its 100 biggest innovators and impact makers in the field of accessibility for people with disabilities. The list includes the top global forces in accessibility-related fields ranging from consumer products and software to education, AI-driven robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace and the arts. Beacon was one of five higher education institutions included in the list and one of two in the education category.

Beacon’s inclusion in the top tier of the Forbes list highlights its national leadership in accessibility and reaffirms its pioneering role as the first accredited baccalaureate institution in the U.S. dedicated to educating neurodivergent students, primarily those with learning disabilities and ADHD. This international recognition aligns Beacon with other noted accessibility leaders including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Rochester Medical Center, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Sony.

“This international recognition reflects Beacon’s devotion to educating students with learning differences combined with unparalleled support services for our students. The listing affirms the hard work of Beacon students and the tireless dedication of our faculty and staff to their success. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in providing a transformative educational experience for our students,” said Dr. George Hagerty, Beacon’s president.

Beacon College’s holistic model integrates rigorous academics with personalized support services designed to foster student success. Key components of its accessibility framework include:

Starting the educational process in high school, Beacon’s Center for College Readiness provides numerous transitional programs including on campus summer opportunities, virtual learning, and in person dual enrollment.

Beacon College has implemented the Triadic Developmental Model — an integrated, student-centered approach that connects each learner with a three-member support team spanning preparation, academic engagement, and campus life — to strengthen persistence, retention, and overall student success.

Beacon offers several universal accommodations included in all academic programs, such as

Step-by-step instructions, orally and in writing with electronic/printed class lecture notes

Use of assistive technology

Option to take tests in a quiet, monitored room and option to have a reader for exams

Use of a calculator

Easy access to instructors for clarification of material

Academic support services at Beacon ensure meaningful participation, completion of the work, use of different supports, and better communication. At Beacon’s Center for Student Success, students specifically focus on academic progress through weekly meetings with learning specialists who serve as an educational/developmental mentors.

With a dedicated team of mental health counselors, students have easy access to short-term individual counseling, group counseling, skill-building workshops, crisis intervention, and on-campus screenings.

Beacon has an occupational therapist on staff working with students, faculty and learning specialists to further assist in accessibility and integrate additional assistive technology.

Students can also utilize the new Sensory and Mindfulness Room, offering a quiet space to get away from the hectic education environment.

This recent accolade continues a trend of increased national recognition of Beacon College’s growing reputation for the school’s specialized mission and, of equal importance, its standing among all accredited colleges and universities. Among the college’s most recent “Top 20” national and regional survey placements, these currently stand out: ranked No. 9 in the respected U.S. News & World Report Regional College; the Peterson Guide’s No. 1 national ranking in its designation of “20 Great Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities;” and Best Value Schools’ No. 1 ranking in its “The 20 Best Value Colleges for Learning Disabilities.”

Beacon College continues to set the standard for inclusive education, proving that with the right support, students who learn differently can thrive in higher education and beyond.

About the Forbes Accessibility 100

The Accessibility 100 was compiled through interviews with more than 400 experts, along with an expert advisory panel. Emphasis was placed on breadth of true impact across the widest landscape. The final selections feature companies and individuals from more than 15 countries.

“Accessibility” is defined as software, devices and services that allow people with disabilities to have access to information, content, public spaces and experiences. Examples include:

Digital Accessibility: Features such as on-device text-to-speech, live captioning and eye-control of devices like tablets

Physical Accessibility: Wheelchair ramps, prosthetics, navigable doorways, public transportation and lighting

Accessibility to Experiences: Access to playing sports, education, hiking and other pursuits

