LASSO Adds Run-of-Show and Teleprompter Capabilities with Shoflo Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LASSO , the leading operating system for the events and entertainment industry, announces the acquisition of Shoflo, a provider of run-of-show (ROS) and teleprompter management software. This strategic move expands LASSO’s solution, offering event managers the tools they need to more efficiently and cost-effectively run their operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The event management market is rapidly growing, expected to surpass $17.3 billion by 2030. Live events offer deeper connections, spontaneous networking and immersive brand experiences—qualities increasingly valued in a digitally saturated world. However, event producers still face major challenges like budget constraints and logistical complexity. To meet these demands, digital tools have become essential, streamlining coordination, collaboration, budgeting, and staff management while improving real-time communication and resource allocation for more efficient, high-impact events.

Historically, LASSO has helped customers run their businesses from an event management standpoint. The integration of Shoflo’s rundown and teleprompter management software will help them run their events, too, as Shoflo excels in show calling, run-of-show management and real-time collaboration during live events. Combined with LASSO’s project management, crew management, inventory management and financial management capabilities, the integrated offering streamlines every aspect of the event production process, from RFPs to invoicing.

“We are thrilled to join with Shoflo to offer an even more comprehensive solution for live events professionals,” said Clay Sifford, founder and CEO of LASSO. “Shoflo’s industry-leading software and large, loyal customer base make it the perfect fit for our platform. This acquisition is a significant step in our mission to help event companies run their business more efficiently and their events seamlessly.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining LASSO. Shoflo was built on a passion for delivering exceptional event production software and world-class customer support. Becoming part of the LASSO family feels like a return to those roots—where innovation and product excellence are paramount. Integrating with the LASSO suite will strengthen our offering and deliver even greater value to our customers. This marks an exciting new chapter for the Shoflo team,” said Brian Mauger, Sales Director at Shoflo.

About LASSO

LASSO is where event companies work.

Rather than using several different pieces of software that don’t communicate with one another, LASSO is the all-in-one tool that automates every part of the event production process, gives managers true visibility into costs, and even handles payroll and compliance.

Built for event pros by event pros, LASSO provides everything you need to produce an event, from planning and staffing to every last-minute item on your list. Our platform takes care of all the behind-the-scenes details, from RFP to invoice to include scheduling crew and gear, enabling team-wide communication, and streamlining efficiency and costs. So, you can say goodbye to spreadsheets and generic tools and start managing your event business with a single solution designed for the way event teams plan.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com