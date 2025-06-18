WSP welcomes new Board member Pascale Sourisse

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading professional services firms, is pleased to share that Pascale Sourisse has joined its Board of Directors as a director and member of its Governance, Ethics and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Sourisse is an accomplished executive with a successful track record running global high-tech businesses across the defence, aerospace, cybersecurity and digital sectors. Her appointment comes as WSP sets its sights on expanding its presence in strategic high-growth areas, including Digital, Advanced Manufacturing, Mission Critical and Advisory.

"We are delighted to welcome Pascale Sourisse to complement the diverse perspectives of our Board of Directors" said Christopher Cole, WSP’s Chairman of the Board. "Her deep international experience and proven leadership in innovation-focused organizations are a great match for WSP’s renewed strategic ambitions. We look forward to the valuable insights she will bring to the Board, as we stay focused on steering sustainable growth, exemplary governance and long-term value creation."

Pascale Sourisse sits on the Executive Committee of Thales, a global leader in high-tech solutions active in 68 countries. She has held several leadership positions at Thales over her impressive 18-year tenure, and is now Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development and CEO of Thales International. In this role, Ms. Sourisse oversees international operations across Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia as well as marketing and sales transformation activities. Through the years, she has also served on the boards of major public and private organizations, including Vinci, Renault, Areva, and Naval Group, often chairing key board committees.

For her contributions and achievements, Pascale Sourisse has been awarded several notable distinctions. She is a Commander of both the French Legion of Honour and the French National Order of Merit. She is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Telecom Paris and is a board member of École Polytechnique and Institut Polytechnique de Paris. Ms. Sourisse has also been a member of the French Academy of Technologies since 2015.

About WSP

