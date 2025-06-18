OHA is Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger of Private Debt Financing Supporting Montagu’s Acquisition of Tyber Medical

New York, New York, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for the private senior debt financing supporting the acquisition of Tyber Medical, LLC (“Tyber Medical”) by Montagu Private Equity (“Montagu”). Tyber Medical is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer serving the spine and trauma end markets.

As part of the transaction, Montagu will merge Tyber Medical with two of its existing portfolio companies, Resolve Surgical Technologies (“Resolve”) and Intech Medical (“Intech”), to create a scaled contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) offering end-to-end services that span product conceptualization, development, manufacturing and regulatory approval for advanced surgical systems. OHA is one of the largest holders across the new first lien facility.

OHA’s comprehensive understanding of CDMOs, having invested in several leading private and public companies within the market, positioned it to diligence the financing opportunity with speed and certainty.

“We are pleased to partner with Montagu as a leading investment firm with a proven track record of investing across the healthcare ecosystem and driving growth within its portfolio companies,” said Eric Muller, Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA. “Our deep history of investing in CDMOs allowed us to quickly gain conviction in each of Tyber Medical, Resolve and Intech, and we look forward to supporting the accelerated advancements within orthopedics that we believe will be driven by the scale and domain expertise of the combined business.”

“We are delighted to establish this new debt financing and to partner with our lender group, led by OHA,” said Henry Johnson, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Montagu. “The transaction will support the business’s strategic initiatives and represents another successful capital markets execution in the U.S. for Montagu.”

Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor to Montagu for the debt financing transaction.

BMO Capital Markets also participated in this financing as OHA’s private credit joint venture partner.

###

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $95 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private capital solutions and collateralized loan obligations as of March 31, 2025. Additional information on OHA’s AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

About Tyber Medical, LLC: Tyber Medical, LLC is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked, private label, portfolio-enhancing regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Since its founding in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated bioengineered technologies, including surface treatments and coatings, to advance orthopedic science. For more information, visit https://tybermedical.com.

About Montagu: Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focusing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specializes in carve-out and other first time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €200 million and €1 billion and has €14 billion of assets under management.