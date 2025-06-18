BOXX Redefines Creative Power with Launch of Creativ PCs™: The Industry's Most Performant Creator PC

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance workstations, today announced the launch of Creativ PCs™, a groundbreaking new line of Creator PCs engineered to deliver the industry's most performant system for demanding creative professionals. This introduction marks a significant expansion of BOXX's product portfolio, building on its decades-long legacy of powering the most intensive professional workflows.

Designed from the ground up to eliminate performance bottlenecks, Creativ PCs™ is meticulously optimized for professionals in architecture, media and entertainment, manufacturing engineering (CAD users), and creative fields utilizing applications such as SolidWorks and Adobe Creative Cloud. Creativ PCs™ promises unparalleled speed, stability, and responsiveness, enabling users to tackle their most ambitious projects with unprecedented efficiency.

"For decades, BOXX has been committed to empowering professionals with the most powerful and reliable hardware," said Kirk Schell, CEO of BOXX. "Creativ PCs™ represents a significant leap forward, specifically engineered to meet the intense demands of today's architects, artists, engineers, and designers. We've poured our expertise into creating a system that not only keeps pace with their innovation but actively accelerates it. I'm incredibly proud of our team for delivering what we believe is truly the most performant Creator PC on the market, enabling our customers to realize their most ambitious visions without compromise."

Creativ PCs™ is built with the latest high-performance components, meticulously selected and integrated by BOXX engineers to ensure maximum compatibility and stability. This new system is set to transform workflows, offering lightning-fast rendering, seamless simulations, and fluid interaction even with the most complex datasets and high-resolution media.

Key Features and Benefits of Creativ PCs™ include:

Unrivaled Performance: Engineered for peak performance in multi-threaded and single-threaded applications.

Optimized for Creative Software: Rigorously tested and tuned for leading applications like Autodesk Maya, V-Ray, Blender, and the Adobe Creative Cloud suite.

BOXX Reliability: Backed by BOXX's renowned engineering and expert technical support.

Future-Ready Design: Configurable with the latest processors, professional graphics cards, and high-speed storage solutions.

