Aqua Metals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced it will hold the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 7 a.m. PT. The meeting will be held at the Company’s offices located at 5370 Kietzke Lane, Suite 201, Reno, Nevada 89511. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common shares as of June 17, 2025, are entitled to attend and participate in the meeting. To vote please follow the instructions at https://www.proxyvote.com.
Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.
Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its X, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://x.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc (@aquametalsinc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
