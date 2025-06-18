Particular Properties Celebrates Receiving 5-Star Customer Reviews for Helping Homeowners Bypass the Traditional Home-Selling Process

Orlando, FL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particular Properties, a trusted real estate investment firm in Orlando, Florida, is thrilled to announce the celebration of recently achieving 5-star customer reviews via its website and on Facebook. This impressive achievement underscores the firm’s dedication to helping homeowners bypass the traditional home-selling process, enabling them to sell their property quickly and for a competitive cash offer.



Whether going through a foreclosure, probate, divorce, relocation or if a home needs several repairs, Particular Properties helps homeowners find innovative solutions to their problems. The new 5-star customer reviews marks the first time the firm has received the top ratings consistently and highlights it’s teams dedication to offering a client-centric approach, which ensures homeowners do not have to worry about closing costs, agent commissions, or necessary repairs. Instead, homeowners can enjoy a stress-free method that enables them to sell their Florida house for cash.



“We are passionate about providing a fair and personalized cash offer that accurately reflects your property’s value,” said Jessica Middleton, founder of Particular Properties. “We never waste your time or ours with lowball offers. All our offers come with transparency and market data, so you feel comfortable moving forward with us. It’s our goal to provide you with options so you can Sell Your House Fast In Florida and do what’s best for you and your family.”



Some of the top reviews for Particular Properties include:



“If I could rate Jessica 10 stars, I would!! The home had been vacant for a long time and had major repairs that were needed. She was never too busy to answer my calls and questions, and she relentlessly stayed in contact with me with suggestions and very informative information. Her personality shines, and that is what you need when dealing with customers. Her knowledge of the Real Estate industry was spot on, and I can truly say if I ever needed her services again, I would not hesitate to call her. Wait did I say 10 stars, I would give her a rating of 100 stars because to me she is so valuable at what she does,” said Thea Zuccaro.



“Jessica is extremely knowledgeable in this industry and works hard to ensure her clients’ needs come first and are best served. She is creative and will come up with the best solutions that work for you! You won’t be disappointed contacting her if you’re looking to sell your home or business property quickly!” praised Katie Terry.



“I have worked directly with Jessica Middleton and Particular Properties and I highly recommend her services. She is very mindful of her clients best interest. Her experience and training sets her apart from many others. She is also very analytical, finds the upside to every deal, or recommends whether to move forward with selling or hold and make adjustments. Her clients are very happy with the great results she delivers in providing value to her clients and their particular properties,” celebrated Henry Sanchez.



Whether selling or looking to buy a new home, Particular Properties offers expert guidance every step of the way and is committed to making the process smooth and stress-free for both buyers and sellers.



Particular Properties encourages individuals who have any questions about the firm’s unique ‘Sell Your House Fast In Florida’ home selling process or want to learn more about the competitive ‘as-is’ cash offers to fill out the contact form provided online today.



About Particular Properties



Particular Properties is a trusted real estate investment firm in Orlando, Florida, that offers fast cash for houses. Led by Jessica Middleton, a licensed broker with Acquire Realty Group, the firm is a proud member of the National Association of Realtors. With over 15 years of experience in real estate, Particular Properties has established a reputation as a reliable company that buys houses and offers cash for homes in Florida quickly, regardless of condition.



