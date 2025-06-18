CRS Hoods Proudly Celebrates 45 Years of Providing the East Coast with Custom Ventilation Solutions

Smyrna, DE, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRS Hoods, a leading restaurant hood installation provider, is thrilled to announce the celebration of 45 years of serving Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania with custom ventilation solutions and service platforms for optimal kitchen safety and efficiency.



With a deep understanding of local codes and requirements, CRS Hoods has been delivering tailored solutions to a diverse range of clients across the entire East Coast that are compliant, efficient, and perfectly optimized to meet each kitchen’s unique specifications, challenges, and goals. The company is thrilled to have achieved this impressive milestone and remains steadfast in its commitment to serving its loyal clients with its unmatched industry expertise.



“At CRS Hoods, our unparalleled commitment to excellence sets us apart as the leading provider of commercial exhaust hood installation and ventilation services,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We understand the critical role a well-designed and properly installed hood system plays in the safety and efficiency of your commercial kitchen. Serving businesses across the East Coast for 45 years, we specialize in delivering tailored ventilation solutions that meet stringent safety standards and enhance operational performance.”



Regarded as the number one commercial hood installer on the East Coast, CRS Hoods delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end service that ensures the highest quality installations, guaranteeing the safety of both staff and patrons. With an expert, trained team, the company seamlessly adheres to all safety regulations and best practices in every project it undertakes, regardless of the size, scope, or complexity.



Some of CRS Hood’s services include:



Expert Commercial Hood Installation: The professional team provides expert commercial exhaust hood installation that ensures compliance with all local regulations and industry standards. From initial assessment to final implementation, CRS Hoods provides solutions that align with a kitchen’s specific needs, including make-up air ductwork, custom fabricated hoods, and Exhaust Hoods (Type I & II) for ghost kitchens, food trucks, and cafeterias.



Custom Service Platform Design and Fabrication: CRS Hoods designs and fabricates custom service platforms that facilitate easy access to maintenance and servicing of a client’s kitchen ventilation system. The platforms are engineered for safety, durability, and seamless integration with a client’s existing setup.



Hood Inspections and Retrofit Services: With years of experience and a deep understanding of compliance laws, CRS Hoods’ NFPA 96-compliant inspection and retrofit services ensure that a restaurant’s exhaust hood and kitchen are future-proof, its operation is fire-safe, code-compliant, and running at peak performance.



CRS Hoods encourages businesses across the East Coast seeking industry-leading commercial hood installation and custom ventilation solutions to call 302-653-4111 to discover how to achieve a safer, more efficient kitchen environment.



About CRS Hoods, LLC



CRS Hoods, LLC is a leading commercial hood installer in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, specializing in providing businesses with tailored ventilation solutions that meet stringent safety standards and enhance operational performance.



More Information



To learn more about CRS Hoods and the celebration of 45 years of serving Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania with custom ventilation solutions and service platforms, please visit the website at https://crshoods.com/.



