Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. to Open a New Directly-Operated Store in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Tokyo, Japan, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced its plan to open a new directly-operated store under its proprietary “Tokyo Lifestyle” brand (the “Store”) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in July 2025. This expansion underscores the Company’s latest progress in further expanding its market presence and regional sales network in the vibrant Southeast Asia market.

The Store will be located at 374 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ward 5, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City. Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street connects key commercial zones and cultural landmarks. With its prime location and accessibility, the Company expects the Store to benefit from high foot traffic and strong brand visibility, accelerating local brand recognition and sales momentum.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “We are pleased to announce our entry into the Vietnamese market, a move we have long prepared for and highly anticipated. We believe that Vietnam’s dynamic economy has increasingly drawn the attention of the global retail industry in recent years, and Ho Chi Minh City has emerged as a showcase stage for international brands and retailers. Among these global players, we believe our product offerings, deeply rooted in Japanese lifestyle, culture, fashion, and distinguished by exceptional quality and excellent services, will set us apart. We aim to appeal to the younger generation of Vietnamese consumers and establish a strong brand image in the country. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our strategic expansion in Southeast Asia, which we believe will inject fresh growth momentum into our global operations.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

