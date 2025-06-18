LexisNexis and Harvey Announce Strategic Alliance to Integrate Trusted, High-Quality AI Technology and Legal Content and Develop Advanced Workflows

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 18, 2025 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional and Harvey today announced a strategic alliance to integrate LexisNexis generative AI technology, primary law content, and Shepard’s® Citations within the Harvey platform and jointly develop advanced legal workflows. The alliance combines LexisNexis AI technology and industry-leading content for high-quality and verifiable legal answers, with the AI transformation users expect in Harvey, unlocking a powerful new experience for Harvey customers.

Within Harvey, customers can ask LexisNexis Protégé™ to receive comprehensive, trusted AI answers grounded in the LexisNexis collection of U.S. case law and statutes, validated through Shepard’s® Citations. Harvey users can ask complex legal questions in natural language and receive citation-supported answers from primary sources of law, refine their queries through follow-up questions, and seamlessly continue their research. Answers are generated using LexisNexis fine-tuned models within a proprietary infrastructure that anchors responses in legal content, metadata, and case law relationships, powered by Shepard's® Knowledge Graph and Point of Law Graph technology.

Harvey and LexisNexis will also develop sophisticated legal workflows built on the latest generative AI technology. These co-developed workflows will initially include:

Motion to Dismiss Workflow: Generates high-quality Motion to Dismiss arguments and related client communications with legal research content from LexisNexis

Generates high-quality Motion to Dismiss arguments and related client communications with legal research content from LexisNexis Motion for Summary Judgment Workflow: Automates key steps in drafting a Motion for Summary Judgment with supporting legal research content from LexisNexis

“Our customers trust LexisNexis for authoritative legal content, and we’re excited that they will benefit from LexisNexis capabilities within the Harvey experience,” said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. “Together, we’re delivering seamless access to reliable, citation-backed answers and custom workflows, making legal work faster and easier than ever.”

“Our strategic alliance with Harvey reflects our commitment to deliver the highest-quality answers and make legal work easier and more efficient,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “We’re delighted to co-develop workflows with Harvey and bring the power of LexisNexis AI technology and authoritative legal content directly to Harvey customers.”

LexisNexis legal technology and content will be integrated in Harvey later this year. The development of collaborative Motion to Dismiss and Motion for Summary Judgments workflows will begin immediately.

About Harvey

Harvey is domain-specific AI for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, and Coatue, Harvey is used by 335+ customers in 45+ countries.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.