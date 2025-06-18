TravelPerk launches new medical and baggage insurance add-on to meet the growing need for complete cover when travelling for work

Nearly half of business travellers (44%) lack an official company travel insurance policy, leaving 24% to rely on personal insurance plans or credit card policies (15%)

Business travellers do need the security that insurance provides with 13% of those traveling for work experiencing lost or delayed luggage in 2024, and one in ten (11%) facing personal health or medical emergencies

TravelPerk’s new travel insurance offering, powered by battleface, is available to its European customer base, providing up to £10M medical and £2K baggage cover, with seamless booking through the platform

UK launch follows strong uptake across Europe, placing employee wellbeing front and centre

LONDON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global business travel and expense management platform, TravelPerk , launches new research revealing nearly half (44%) of business travellers have no official company-level travel insurance, with 24% relying on personal policies and 15% on credit card insurance – leaving many exposed to risks.

Whilst travel can be unpredictable, with research showing 78% of global business travellers faced travel disruption , employers are missing key areas to support employees on the road. TravelPerk’s recent travel disruption survey revealed the types of travel disruption with 13% of travellers experiencing lost or delayed luggage, and 11% having health or medical emergencies. Today’s research launch uncovers the importance of insurance to employees, with travel insurance (37%) as the second most important thing their company can do to support work travel, surpassing extra time off at destination (30%) and healthy meals (24%).

To match this need, TravelPerk has launched their new medical and baggage insurance product for European business travellers booking return flights - protecting them as they travel across the globe. This new add-on offers a seamless, in-platform insurance experience powered by trusted provider battleface .

The UK rollout follows successful launches for TravelPerk customers across Europe and comes at a time when business travel disruption is increasingly common, and company travel insurance coverage remains patchy.

With customer needs varying per region, the launch reflects TravelPerk’s commitment to building flexible, localised solutions that respond to real needs. UK business travellers lead the way in proactivity around travel protection, with 62% of employees reporting having some form of travel insurance provided by their company, compared to 51% in Germany, according to TravelPerk data.

This new add-on complements TravelPerk’s wider protection suite – FlexiPerk to cover trip cancellations, 24/7 in-trip customer care, and now comprehensive insurance coverage for unexpected medical issues or lost baggage.

Jon Hoar, SVP Product at TravelPerk, said: “When we surveyed business travellers, nearly 30% had encountered medical issues during work travel that were not covered by their policy and 39% reported being unprotected for lost luggage. This new offering is our solution so they are covered for any eventuality – simple, reliable protection built directly into our platform, ensuring our customers can travel with confidence.”

Designed with ease-of-use in mind, users can easily purchase coverage and access full policy documentation via the TravelPerk Platform.

Sasha Gainullin, CEO of battleface, commented: “This partnership ensures that high-quality travel insurance is no longer an afterthought. By embedding our coverage and 24/7 global support directly into TravelPerk’s platform, we’re delivering seamless, tech-enabled protection that gives travel admins and employers confidence their teams are covered - wherever work takes them.”

For more information on TravelPerk's medical and baggage insurance add-on

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is a global and expense management platform. Since its founding in 2015, it has been reshaping the way companies manage travel for work, combining cutting-edge technology with a human touch. Trusted by global brands like Red Bull, Fujifilm, and Nord Security, TravelPerk offers a seamless all-in-one platform that simplifies travel booking, streamlines expense management, and boosts productivity for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to flexibility, cost control, and efficiency, TravelPerk helps businesses save time, reduce costs, and focus on what matters most.

Visit www.travelperk.com for more information.

About battleface

battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global company enabling customers and partners to easily select travel insurance products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to custom built embedded products, relevant benefits and responsive customer service from any device, any time, any place – welcome to a better insurance experience. For more information, please visit: https://www.battleface.com/

Research methodology

TravelPerk commissioned research company OnePoll to conduct a survey between 12 and March 19, 2025. Fieldwork was completed over 5–7 working days and involved 3,000 participants—1,000 each from the UK, Germany, and Spain—who travel for business. The sample was collected through an online quantitative survey to ensure consistency and comparability across markets.

